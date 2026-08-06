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How to download Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade on all platforms

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Leslie Atkins
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Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade has actually been launched (Image through Mojang)

The extremely prepared for Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade is here, and it has actually presented huge wave of bug repairs, gameplay changes, and the Drop 3 speculative functions. From finding the vibrant brand-new Dappled Forest to experiencing essential battle parity modifications with Java Edition, this release is filled with brand-new material for survival gamers, contractors, and technical developers alike.To take pleasure in all the brand-new functions contributed to Minecraft as part of the 26.40 upgrade, you can download it on your gadgets. The next area offers you an in-depth guide on the exact same:

How to download Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade

The Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade is presenting worldwide throughout all supported platforms. Here is precisely how you can download it on your gadget of option:

Windows 10/11 (PC)

  • Open the Minecraft Launcher on your PC and choose the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the sidebar.
  • Next, make sure that the drop-down menu beside the Play button is set to the most recent Release.
  • The launcher will immediately bring and download develop 26.40.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

  • Browse to My Games & & Apps from your primary Xbox control panel.
  • Highlight Minecraft, press the Menu button (3 horizontal lines) on your controller, and choose Manage video game and add-ons.
  • Select Updates and start the download for the 26.40 spot. If you have automated updates allowed in your system settings, the video game might have currently upgraded.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

  • Find Minecraft on your PlayStation home screen or within your Game Library.
  • Press the Options button on your DualShock or DualSense controller.
  • Select Check for Update from the side menu. The console will instantly discover, download, and set up variation 26.40.

Nintendo Switch

  • Hover over Minecraft on the home menu and click either the “+” or “-” button on your controller.
  • After the Options menu opens, tap on “Software Update” and choose the Via the Internet alternative.
  • Your Switch will browse and download the Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade.

Pocket Edition (Android and iOS)

Android(Google Play Store )

  • Open the & Google Play Store app and tap on your profile icon in the leading right corner.
  • Select Manage apps & gadget, then browse to the Updates offered area.
  • Discover Minecraft in the pending list and tap Update.

iOS(Apple App Store )

  • Open the App Store and tap your profile icon in the leading right corner.
  • Scroll down to revitalize the page and see your pending app updates.
  • Find Minecraft and tap the Update button beside it to start the download.

What’s news in the Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade?

Dappled Forests and Abandoned Camps

New Items and Blocks

Gameplay and Parity Changes

This was all you required to learn about downloading the Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade.

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