How to download Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade on all platforms

Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade has actually been launched (Image through Mojang)

The extremely prepared for Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade is here, and it has actually presented huge wave of bug repairs, gameplay changes, and the Drop 3 speculative functions. From finding the vibrant brand-new Dappled Forest to experiencing essential battle parity modifications with Java Edition, this release is filled with brand-new material for survival gamers, contractors, and technical developers alike.To take pleasure in all the brand-new functions contributed to Minecraft as part of the 26.40 upgrade, you can download it on your gadgets. The next area offers you an in-depth guide on the exact same:

How to download Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade

The Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade is presenting worldwide throughout all supported platforms. Here is precisely how you can download it on your gadget of option:

Windows 10/11 (PC)