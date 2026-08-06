How to download Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade on all platforms

Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade has actually been launched (Image through Mojang)
The extremely prepared for Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade is here, and it has actually presented huge wave of bug repairs, gameplay changes, and the Drop 3 speculative functions. From finding the vibrant brand-new Dappled Forest to experiencing essential battle parity modifications with Java Edition, this release is filled with brand-new material for survival gamers, contractors, and technical developers alike.To take pleasure in all the brand-new functions contributed to Minecraft as part of the 26.40 upgrade, you can download it on your gadgets. The next area offers you an in-depth guide on the exact same:
How to download Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade
The Minecraft Bedrock 26.40 upgrade is presenting worldwide throughout all supported platforms. Here is precisely how you can download it on your gadget of option:
Windows 10/11 (PC)
- Open the Minecraft Launcher on your PC and choose the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the sidebar.
- Next, make sure that the drop-down menu beside the Play button is set to the most recent Release.
- The launcher will immediately bring and download develop 26.40.
Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
- Browse to My Games & & Apps from your primary Xbox control panel.
- Highlight Minecraft, press the Menu button (3 horizontal lines) on your controller, and choose Manage video game and add-ons.
- Select Updates and start the download for the 26.40 spot. If you have automated updates allowed in your system settings, the video game might have currently upgraded.