Stunning! Guy Goes Missing on First Day of New Job in Gurugram; Delhi Police Files FIR

Stunning! Male Goes Missing on First Day of New Job in Gurugram; Delhi Police Files FIR|Image: X

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have actually signed up an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) after a 35-year-old marketing executive went missing out on under suspicious situations in outer-north Delhi on the very first day of his brand-new task in Gurugram.

The case has actually been signed up under Section 140 (3 )of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita( BNS)at Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi.

According to the FIR, the plaintiff, Sattan Babu, a retired Army workers, informed authorities that his child, Prashant, had actually left home on August 3 for the very first day of his brand-new task at a personal business in Gurugram, where he was used in the marketing of medical items.

Based on the problem, at around 8:05 pm, Prashant notified his household that he would reach home within 15-20 minutes.

Later on, he called his bro and stated that his automobile had a small accident with a senior couple’s lorry which he was taking them to Sector 28, Rohini.

An instant later on, at around 9:10 pm, his bro got another call throughout which he heard Prashant stating, “Deepu… Deepu… stop,” before the call suddenly detached. Afterwards, Prashant’s smart phone stayed turned off.

The household started looking for him and discovered his cars and truck deserted near the canal on the roadway leading from Rohini Sector 28 towards Khera.

According to the plaintiff, the automobile was locked. After setting up an extra secret and opening the cars and truck, the household discovered that Prashant’s laptop computer and mobile battery charger were missing out on.

Authorities reached the area, summoned the Crime Team for examination and photography, and likewise called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) group.