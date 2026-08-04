Excel Entertainment Launches New Record Label Backed by Universal Music Group

The label’s very first release will be the soundtrack of Mirzapur: The Movie, including Haryanvi star Dhanda Nyoliwala’s Bollywood launching

Excel Entertainment and Universal Music India have actually participated in a brand-new contract, with the music giant owning 30 percent stake in the movie production home. Picture: Courtesy of Universal Music India

Excel Entertainment has actually introduced Excel Music, a devoted music label backed by Universal Music Group as both a tactical investor and marketing and circulation partner.

The relocation follows Universal Music India’s acquisition of a 30 percent equity stake in Excel Entertainment, revealed in January 2026, which had actually currently offered the label worldwide circulation rights to the production home’s initial soundtracks and made Universal Music Publishing Group its special publisher. Excel Music formalizes that plan into a standalone label.

Excel Music’s very first release will be the soundtrack of Mirzapur: The Moviewhich gets here in movie theaters on Sept. 4, 2026. The album’s lead track functions Haryanvi music star Dhanda Nyoliwala, marking his Bollywood launching, and is set to launch today.

Established by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 1999, Excel Entertainment has actually invested over twenty years producing a few of Hindi movie theater’s most acknowledged soundtracks, consisting of Dil Chahta Hai Lakshya Rock On!! Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Dil Dhadakne Do Raees and Gully BoyExcel Music will house initial soundtracks and ratings from Excel’s own slate in addition to music from other Indian filmmakers and production homes.

Sidhwani and Akhtar stated in a joint declaration, “Music has actually constantly held an unique location in our imaginative journey. Releasing Excel Music is a natural extension of that enthusiasm, and we’re thrilled about the possibilities it brings. We eagerly anticipate working together with a few of the finest innovative skill and developing music that resonates with audiences throughout generations.”

Universal Music Group handling director for India and South Asia Sanujeet Bhujabal included his declaration, “Excel Entertainment has actually formed modern Hindi movie theater for over twenty years through storytelling that has actually resonated throughout generations. As tactical partners in the business, we are thrilled to partner with Excel on the launch of Excel Music and assist develop a distinct location for extraordinary music throughout categories. Leveraging Universal Music’s worldwide artist lineup, renowned brochure, and world class marketing and circulation abilities, we eagerly anticipate taking Excel Music to audiences throughout India and around the globe.”

This is the second of current circumstances where Universal Music India is going back to India’s movie world. In August 2025, a brand-new tactical collaboration in between Indian movie production studio Maddock Films and significant label Universal Music India caused the production of a record label, Mad For Mussic.