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Home Business Breaking: Major Fire Breaks Out At Patrapada Yarn Factory In Bhubaneswar

Breaking: Major Fire Breaks Out At Patrapada Yarn Factory In Bhubaneswar

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19459014 19659001 < iframe src = width = height = 19459007 frameborder = enable = allowfullscreen > 19659002 19459014 Breaking: Major Fire Breaks Out At Patrapada Yarn Factory In Bhubaneswar 19659003 #firemishap #yarnfactory #bhubaneswar #otvnewsenglish #otvnews ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trusted info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659005 Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007

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