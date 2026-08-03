the-future-of-global-investing-begins-here:-midasx-launches-india’s-first-b2b2c-international-equities-platform

India, July 29 —

Mumbai, India | July 29,2026 – MIDASX, India’s first AI powered open architecture B2B2C multi asset wealth marketplace, today announced the launch of India’s first B2B2C platform for international equity investing. The platform enables financial institutions, wealth managers, brokers and retail investors to access leading global equity markets through a single, integrated technology ecosystem while leveraging AI powered research and portfolio intelligence to make informed investment decisions.

Designed as an end-to-end digital ecosystem, the platform simplifies every step of the international investing journey, from digital account opening and regulatory compliance to fund remittances, online transactions, real time portfolio tracking and performance analytics, all within a single trusted and regulated platform.

Speaking on the launch, Aakash Bansal, Co-Founder, MIDASX, said, “Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets to participate in global wealth creation. But international investing is not just about access to global stocks. It is about making the right investment decisions based on long-term financial goals, asset allocation and risk management. As global investing becomes mainstream, the need for informed investing becomes even more important.

With MIDASX, we are launching India’s first B2B2C international equities platform that combines global market access with intelligent technology. We are empowering financial institutions and intermediaries with the tools to guide investors towards better investment decisions while giving investors seamless access to global opportunities through a trusted and connected ecosystem. Our vision is to build the infrastructure for the next generation of wealth creation in India.”



The launch comes at a time when Indian investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios. India today has over 22 crore demat accounts, reflecting the rapid expansion of the country’s retail investor base. At the same time, overseas investments under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) continue to grow, with investments in overseas equity and debt reaching nearly US$2.6 billion in FY26, a 56% year-on-year increase, highlighting the growing demand for international investment opportunities. As global investing becomes an integral part of wealth creation, MIDASX is building the technology infrastructure that will shape the future of wealth management in India

About MIDASX

MIDASX is India’s first AI-powered open architecture B2B2C multi-asset wealth marketplace. The platform enables financial institutions, wealth managers, brokers and retail investors to access innovative investment solutions through a unified technology ecosystem. Over the last four years, MIDASX has onboarded more than 2,000 distributors serving over 7 lakh investors, achieved cash-flow positivity in its SaaS business, and raised Rs.35 crore from leading family offices and UHNIs. Through AI-native solutions and institutional-grade infrastructure, MIDASX is building the technology backbone for the next generation of wealth management in India.

For More Information:

Priyanka Rawlani

Blue Ocean IMC

Priyanka@blueoceanimc.com