india-achieves-historic-success-at-singapore-international-math-olympiad-challenge-(simoc)-2026

India, July 29 —
Singapore: India has once again demonstrated its growing excellence in mathematics by delivering an outstanding performance at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2026, one of the world’s most prestigious international mathematics competitions. Held in Singapore, the event brought together thousands of talented students from more than 40 countries, providing a global platform for young mathematical minds to compete, collaborate, and innovate.
Representing India, a talented delegation of students participated under the leadership of Rupendra Kumar Dubey and Shrikant Chandrakant Thale from STEM Olympiad India, the official Country Partner of the Singapore International Mastery Contest Centre (SIMCC), Singapore.
The Indian contingent delivered a phenomenal performance by securing:
- 25 Gold Medals
- 19 Silver Medals
- 28 Bronze Medals
The remarkable medal haul marks one of India’s strongest performances at SIMOC, highlighting the exceptional mathematical talent and problem-solving abilities of Indian students.
SIMOC is internationally renowned for its unique competition format that combines rigorous individual mathematics challenges with engaging collaborative events such as Math Master Mind, Math Warrior, and Math Olympiad team competitions. The contest emphasizes not only mathematical excellence but also logical reasoning, creativity, teamwork, strategic thinking, and effective communication.
Competing against some of the brightest young mathematicians from around the world, the Indian students displayed extraordinary analytical skills, resilience, and confidence throughout the competition. Their success reflects the increasing global competitiveness of Indian students and the country’s commitment to nurturing excellence in STEM education.
This historic achievement is a matter of immense pride for the nation and serves as an inspiration for thousands of aspiring young mathematicians across India. It reinforces India’s emergence as a leading force in international mathematics competitions and reflects the tremendous potential of the country’s next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.
These students have raised the Indian Flag:-
1) VEDANSHIKA ABHINANDAN TULSIAN
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Silver Award
2) NYSHA AGRAWAL
Math Olympiad – Silver Award
Math Warriors – Gold Award
3) VIRAT LUTHRA
Math Warriors – Bronze Award
4) LAKSHIN SOWDESH KUMAR
Math Olympiad – Gold Award
Math Warriors – Gold Award
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
5) DEBAMRIT MUKHOPADHYAY
Math Olympiad – Silver Award
6) REYANSH ARREN
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Gold Award
7) JIANSH LAMBA
Math Warriors – Gold Award
8) AARAV AGARWAL
Math Olympiad – Gold Award
Math Warriors – Silver Award
Math Master Mind – Silver Award
9) MEHRAANSH BALI
Math Olympiad – Gold Award
Math Warriors – Bronze Award
10) ZANE VINAY SHAH
Math Olympiad – Silver Award
Math Warriors – Gold Award
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
11) VEDANT THIGLE
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Bronze Award
Math Master Mind – Silver Award
12) DAKSHESH ANTHIL
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
13) TAVASYA KARTIK DESHPANDE
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
14) REYANSH MITTAL
Math Olympiad – Gold Award
Math Warriors – Gold Award
15) SHANAY MEHTA
Math Olympiad – Gold Award
Math Master Mind – Silver Award
16) HRISHIKESH ABHINANDAN TULSIAN
Math Olympiad – Silver Award
Math Warriors – Silver Award
Math Master Mind – Silver Award
17) MAANIT APOORVA HEMANI
Math Olympiad – Silver Award
Math Warriors – Silver Award
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
18) AZAAN MEHRA
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
19) VIBHA MANNAR
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Silver Award
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
20) ADHRIT SAHA
Math Master Mind – Silver Award
21) DEMIRRAH AGARWAL
Math Warriors – Gold Award
22) AVANTIKA DATTA
Math Olympiad – Silver Award
23) ARAV BHASIN
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Gold Award
Math Master Mind – Bronze Award
24) MANIT MITTAL
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Bronze Award
Math Master Mind – Bronze Award
25) AADYA AJIT SORAP
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
26) RAAHITHYA RATHESH
Math Olympiad – Gold Award
Math Warriors – Silver Award
Math Master Mind – Silver Award
27) SAMARTH JIGAR SHAH
Math Olympiad – Silver Award
28) SHIVAANSH SHARMA
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
29) ANANYA KARLEKAR
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Bronze Award
30) ARNAV GANGAPUR
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
Math Warriors – Bronze Award
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
31) TANAY CHOWDARY DULIPALLI
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
32) ARZ BHATIA
Math Olympiad – Gold Award
33) TANUJ ANSHUM GOYAL
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
34) KANAD BHEDE
Math Warriors – Gold Award
Math Master Mind – Bronze Award
35) DHYANAM RONAK DOSHI
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
36) RISHIKA SARAF
Math Olympiad – Bronze Award
37) AALIYA BAIROLIYA
Math Warriors – Bronze Award
Math Master Mind – Bronze Award
38) TANMAY BHANSALI
Math Master Mind – Gold Award
39) ADITYA SHARMA
Math Master Mind – Bronze Award
his success not only highlights the dedication of the students but also reflects the supportive ecosystem of educators and mentors committed to fostering mathematical excellence. The Indian delegation’s performance stands as a testament to innovative approaches in math education and the inspiring potential of young minds
Heartiest congratulations to all the medal winners, participants, parents, teachers, mentors, and delegation leaders for bringing laurels to India through this remarkable achievement at SIMOC 2026.
For More Information visit: https://olympiadindia.in/