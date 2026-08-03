india-achieves-historic-success-at-singapore-international-math-olympiad-challenge-(simoc)-2026

India, July 29 —

Singapore: India has once again demonstrated its growing excellence in mathematics by delivering an outstanding performance at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2026, one of the world’s most prestigious international mathematics competitions. Held in Singapore, the event brought together thousands of talented students from more than 40 countries, providing a global platform for young mathematical minds to compete, collaborate, and innovate.

Representing India, a talented delegation of students participated under the leadership of Rupendra Kumar Dubey and Shrikant Chandrakant Thale from STEM Olympiad India, the official Country Partner of the Singapore International Mastery Contest Centre (SIMCC), Singapore.

The Indian contingent delivered a phenomenal performance by securing:

25 Gold Medals

19 Silver Medals

28 Bronze Medals

The remarkable medal haul marks one of India’s strongest performances at SIMOC, highlighting the exceptional mathematical talent and problem-solving abilities of Indian students.

SIMOC is internationally renowned for its unique competition format that combines rigorous individual mathematics challenges with engaging collaborative events such as Math Master Mind, Math Warrior, and Math Olympiad team competitions. The contest emphasizes not only mathematical excellence but also logical reasoning, creativity, teamwork, strategic thinking, and effective communication.

Competing against some of the brightest young mathematicians from around the world, the Indian students displayed extraordinary analytical skills, resilience, and confidence throughout the competition. Their success reflects the increasing global competitiveness of Indian students and the country’s commitment to nurturing excellence in STEM education.

This historic achievement is a matter of immense pride for the nation and serves as an inspiration for thousands of aspiring young mathematicians across India. It reinforces India’s emergence as a leading force in international mathematics competitions and reflects the tremendous potential of the country’s next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

These students have raised the Indian Flag:-

1) VEDANSHIKA ABHINANDAN TULSIAN

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Silver Award

2) NYSHA AGRAWAL

Math Olympiad – Silver Award

Math Warriors – Gold Award

3) VIRAT LUTHRA

Math Warriors – Bronze Award

4) LAKSHIN SOWDESH KUMAR

Math Olympiad – Gold Award

Math Warriors – Gold Award

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

5) DEBAMRIT MUKHOPADHYAY

Math Olympiad – Silver Award

6) REYANSH ARREN

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Gold Award

7) JIANSH LAMBA

Math Warriors – Gold Award

8) AARAV AGARWAL

Math Olympiad – Gold Award

Math Warriors – Silver Award

Math Master Mind – Silver Award

9) MEHRAANSH BALI

Math Olympiad – Gold Award

Math Warriors – Bronze Award

10) ZANE VINAY SHAH

Math Olympiad – Silver Award

Math Warriors – Gold Award

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

11) VEDANT THIGLE

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Bronze Award

Math Master Mind – Silver Award

12) DAKSHESH ANTHIL

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

13) TAVASYA KARTIK DESHPANDE

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

14) REYANSH MITTAL

Math Olympiad – Gold Award

Math Warriors – Gold Award

15) SHANAY MEHTA

Math Olympiad – Gold Award

Math Master Mind – Silver Award

16) HRISHIKESH ABHINANDAN TULSIAN

Math Olympiad – Silver Award

Math Warriors – Silver Award

Math Master Mind – Silver Award

17) MAANIT APOORVA HEMANI

Math Olympiad – Silver Award

Math Warriors – Silver Award

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

18) AZAAN MEHRA

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

19) VIBHA MANNAR

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Silver Award

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

20) ADHRIT SAHA

Math Master Mind – Silver Award

21) DEMIRRAH AGARWAL

Math Warriors – Gold Award

22) AVANTIKA DATTA

Math Olympiad – Silver Award

23) ARAV BHASIN

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Gold Award

Math Master Mind – Bronze Award

24) MANIT MITTAL

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Bronze Award

Math Master Mind – Bronze Award

25) AADYA AJIT SORAP

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

26) RAAHITHYA RATHESH

Math Olympiad – Gold Award

Math Warriors – Silver Award

Math Master Mind – Silver Award

27) SAMARTH JIGAR SHAH

Math Olympiad – Silver Award

28) SHIVAANSH SHARMA

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

29) ANANYA KARLEKAR

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Bronze Award

30) ARNAV GANGAPUR

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

Math Warriors – Bronze Award

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

31) TANAY CHOWDARY DULIPALLI

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

32) ARZ BHATIA

Math Olympiad – Gold Award

33) TANUJ ANSHUM GOYAL

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

34) KANAD BHEDE

Math Warriors – Gold Award

Math Master Mind – Bronze Award

35) DHYANAM RONAK DOSHI

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

36) RISHIKA SARAF

Math Olympiad – Bronze Award

37) AALIYA BAIROLIYA

Math Warriors – Bronze Award

Math Master Mind – Bronze Award

38) TANMAY BHANSALI

Math Master Mind – Gold Award

39) ADITYA SHARMA

Math Master Mind – Bronze Award

his success not only highlights the dedication of the students but also reflects the supportive ecosystem of educators and mentors committed to fostering mathematical excellence. The Indian delegation’s performance stands as a testament to innovative approaches in math education and the inspiring potential of young minds

Heartiest congratulations to all the medal winners, participants, parents, teachers, mentors, and delegation leaders for bringing laurels to India through this remarkable achievement at SIMOC 2026.

For More Information visit: https://olympiadindia.in/