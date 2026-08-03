Capital One shuts Trump Organization’s accounts after anti-money laundering probe

Run-through

Capital One specified anti-money laundering issues triggered account closures for the Trump Organization. The bank is looking for termination of a claim declaring political debanking by the

complainants. Federal court formerly dismissed 2 grievances, enabling modified variations to be submitted. Capital One argues the claims are misdirected and do not have complete context. The bank’s filing information months of analysis by its anti-money laundering group.

ANI United States President Donald Trump

SAN FRANCISCO- Capital One Financial countered on Friday versus a claim over its choice to close the Trump Organization’s savings account years back, specifying that it did so after an evaluation by anti-money laundering professionals.

The disclosure marks the very first time a bank has actually officially connected cash laundering issues to U.S. President Donald Trump’s household organization. Capital One is looking for to dismiss the case by calling into question claims of unlawfully debanking-or rejecting services on spiritual or political premises -the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization and Capital One did not instantly react to ask for remark.

Capital One has actually never ever implicated the Trump Organization of unlawful cash laundering. Friday’s filing argues that “documents and Plaintiffs’ own allegations make clear that Capital One closed Plaintiffs’ accounts for anti-money laundering (“AML”) reasons. The closures were the ​result of months of analysis and a careful review by Capital One’s ⁠AML team in ‌accordance with bank policies and regulatory guidance.”

Capital One notified of its strategies to close more than 300 Trump-affiliated savings account in March 2021. The Trump Organization and Eric Trump, the president’s child, submitted a claim in March 2025 in a Florida federal court, declaring the accounts were closed since of Capital One’s “woke” beliefs and its desire to take advantage of the political state of mind after the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

‘MISGUIDED’ ALLEGATIONS: CAPITAL ONE

The federal court in Miami has actually tossed 2 grievances in the Capital One case, however offered the complainants chances each time to send a changed grievance. Capital One stated that the most recent variation, submitted in July, “suffers from the same fundamental flaws as their prior two pleadings.”

Capital One stated in Friday’s filing that the Trump Organization’s accusations of political pretext were “misguided” and “based on cherry-picked quotations unsupported by the full context” of files sent to the court.

“The transaction patterns identified by Capital One are among the types of activity flagged by ​federal banking guidance,” the filing stated.

Considering that the start of Trump’s 2nd term, his administration has actually put pressure on some big banks, echoing conservative grievances that the organizations are intentionally targeting the political. Trump signed an executive order in August 2025 disallowing prejudiced debanking.

In January, Trump submitted a match versus JPMorgan Chase on the very same premises, highlighting the stuffed policy environment Wall Street is browsing throughout the president’s 2nd term.

In 2019, throughout his very first term, Trump took legal action against Capital One and Deutsche Bank in an effort to avoid them from sharing monetary records with Congress as part of a probe led by Democratic legislators. Anti-money laundering experts at Deutsche Bank supposedly flagged a set of deals, however executives overlooked them; Deutsche Bank rejected the report at the time.

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