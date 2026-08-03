Oba Femi beats Brock Lesnar. Image by means of: Rich Freeda/ WWE by means of Getty Images

Brock Lesnar’s future in WWE took a symbolic turn at SummerSlam Night 1, where Oba Femi beat him inside Hell in a Cell to win their trilogy 2-1 and hand Lesnar his first-ever loss in the structure.

The outcome came Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, liquidating a competition that started at WrestleMania 42.Minutes after the bell, Lesnar got a microphone and informed the crowd he represents the past while Femi represents WWE’s future, an uncommon public passing-of-the-torch minute that raised instant concerns about what follows for The Beast Incarnate.

Oba Femi beats Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam Night 1, liquidating their three-match competition with a 2nd win over The Beast Incarnate in Minneapolis.

The surface came when Femi punched a steel chair out of Lesnar’s hands and gotten in touch with the Fall From Grace, ending a war that had actually currently spilled through a table, steel actions, and the exposed wood below the ring canvas.Lesnar opened with 3 German suplexes before Femi shrugged them off and tossed him outside, driving Lesnar shoulder-first into the ring actions. Lesnar responded to back with steel chair shots and more suplexes, ultimately destroying the mat to expose the boards below and striking a Tombstone Piledriver on the bare wood.

Femi tossed out. 3 F5s followed, and Femi tossed out of those too before turning the momentum for excellent.The loss marked the very first time Lesnar had actually ever lost inside Hell in a Cell, a structure where he ‘d gone 2-0 before Saturday.

Brock Lesnar crowns Oba Femi as WWE’s future

The 2 welcomed after the bell, and Lesnar required a microphone. He informed the Minneapolis crowd that he represents WWE’s past and Femi represents its future, a symbolic handoff that liquidates a competition extending back to WrestleMania 42, where Femi’s win triggered an evident Lesnar retirement.Lesnar didn’t remain retired long. He assaulted Femi on Raw weeks later on, then beat him in a questionable choice at WWE Clash in Italy to require the rubber match. Femi, fresh off winning the 2026 King of the Ring, quit a made title chance to rather settle things with Lesnar inside the Cell, a choice that settled with Saturday’s win.

Brock Lesnar to be inducted into the Minnesota M Club Hall of Fame

Far from SummerSlam, the University of Minnesota revealed Lesnar as part of its 2026 M Club Hall of Fame class, with induction set for Oct.

2 at Huntington Bank Stadium.Lesnar battled at Minnesota from 1998 to 2000, going 55-3 with 23 pins and winning the 2000 NCAA heavyweight title after ending up as runner-up the year before. He’ll be honored at the Gophers’ Oct. 3 football video game versus Michigan, liquidating a fall that currently saw him hand the WWE torch to Oba Femi in the ring he when controlled as an amateur star simply miles from school.