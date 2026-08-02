Ukrainian proverb of the day: ‘Love will find a way. Indifference will find an excuse’; life lessons on how to spot signs of neglect in a relationship

Feeling neglected by the person you love? You are not alone. If someone is trying to come up with a million of excuses as to why they cannot be with you or visit you even when you plead them, that just means you are being a victim of neglect. A provern warns us how people who don’t care for us, will have a million of readymade excuses to avoid us.

When someone loves you, truly adores you, and not just looks upon you with desire or infatuation, they will find a way to be with you, not just when you are on a high or feel on top of the world, but also when you are feeling blue or depressed. One old Ukrainian proverb highlights the power of love and the futility and tragedy of indifference. It explains how when in love, people can move mountains to support the one they love, and when they are indifferent to them, they make a million excuses to avoid them or neglect them.

Proverb Of The Day Teaches Us That Love Is Unconditional



The Ukrainian proverb teaches us, “Love will find a way. Indifference will find an excuse.” It warns us that one of the fail-proof ways of knowing where you stand in someone’s life is if they make continuous excuses not to see you.

Deeper Meaning Of The Proverb



This proverb highlights the power of love and the weakness of indifference. It suggests that when someone truly cares, love motivates them to overcome obstacles and find solutions, no matter how difficult the situation. Love inspires commitment, effort, and persistence. On the other hand, indifference means a lack of concern or interest, which leads to making excuses to avoid challenges or responsibilities. Indifference allows people to ignore problems instead of addressing them. Essentially, the proverb contrasts the strength of genuine care with the passivity of neglect, emphasizing that love drives positive action while indifference breeds avoidance and inaction.

Relevance Of The Proverb



This proverb is highly relevant in both personal relationships and broader life situations. It underscores the idea that genuine love and care fuel perseverance and problem-solving, even in the face of difficulties. When people love or value something deeply, they actively seek solutions and make sacrifices to maintain or improve that connection.

In contrast, indifference leads to neglect and avoidance, as people who lack emotional investment often create excuses to justify inaction or disengagement. In today’s fast-paced, often distracted world, this proverb serves as a reminder to recognize where our true priorities lie. It encourages self-reflection on whether we are acting out of love and commitment or merely making excuses due to apathy. Whether applied to relationships, work, or personal goals, the message is clear: passion and care drive progress, while indifference allows problems to persist unaddressed.

Life Lessons From This Proverb



Ultimately, this proverb provides us with some very solid relationship advice. People who don’t care about us will often find excuses to avoid us.

Love Is Stability



True love is not just cosy dates and pretty words, but being there for someone when the going gets tough.

In Love You Will Be A Priority



If someone truly cares about you, they will make you a priority, not an afterthought.

When People Avoid You, Take It As A Sign



Indifference leads to making excuses and neglecting responsibilities.

Relationships Must Be Meaningful



Love fosters connection and resolution, while indifference causes distance.