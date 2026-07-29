New leak claims the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro may actually be cheaper than their predecessors

A few days ago a Google exec confirmed that price hikes are coming to the entire Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 11 family which is due to be unveiled on August 12. Today, a usually reliable source has revealed the purported pricing for three of the Pixel 11 models for the UK market, and it’s not all bad news.

In fact, both the Pixel 11 and the Pixel 11 Pro will actually be cheaper than their predecessors – with a slight catch. The Pixel 11 will start at £879 with 256GB of storage. That’s £20 less than the Pixel 10 with the same storage amount launched at, but is of course more expensive than the Pixel 10’s 128GB version, which won’t be available for the Pixel 11.

A similar scenario applies to the Pixel 11 Pro, which will start at £1,079 with 256GB of storage, again £20 less than its predecessor with the same amount of storage. Finally, the Pixel 11 Pro XL will indeed be getting an £80 price hike up to £1,279 (again with 256GB of storage).

The Pixel 11 will allegedly have a 4,985 mAh battery, the Pixel 11 Pro a 4,850 mAh battery, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL a 5,115 mAh battery. For reference, note that the Pixel 10 has a 4,970 mAh battery, the Pixel 10 Pro a 4,870 mAh battery, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL a 5,200 mAh battery, so only the Pixel 11’s has grown, even if by a very tiny amount. The Pro and Pro XL, on the other hand, will have slightly smaller batteries if this pans out.

Google Pixel 10

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Google Pixel 10 Pro

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 16GB RAM € 784.98 £ 635.00 256GB 16GB RAM € 923.89 £ 890.49 Show all prices

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 256GB 16GB RAM € 885.99 £ 629.00 512GB 16GB RAM € 1,008.90 £ 820.00 Show all prices

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