ESIC amnesty scheme adds 1.38 lakh employers, 1.12 cr workers; Maharashtra leads among States, UTs

Before this special drive, the official baseline coverage figures registered under the ESIC, recorded as of March 31, 2025, were: 3.24 crore total registered employees, while total insured persons were 3.84 crore.

Maharashtra leads in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC’s) launched one-time seven-month amnesty drive to promote registration of employers and employees in the organised sector, followed by Tamil Nadu and Haryana for availing social security benifits.

Maharashtra managed to get maximum 18515 companies registered with the ESIC while those of 15,99555 workers, who came on board to avail social security benifit, too were highest, Ministry of Labour & Employment’s data accessed by businessline revealed. The move reflects growing formal employment coverage among registered companies and the expansion of social coverage in the country following implementation of four labour codes.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu 12683 companies and 12,65876 workers enrolled themselved with the ESIC.

In case of Haryana, number of employers registered was 7211 while employees count was 10,71122, while in Karnataka 7944 employers and 974438 employees became ESIC subsribers. Telangana’s figures were — 5010 employers and 612559 workers — and Rajasthan registered 8261 companies and 584123 workers. And, UP notched 1377 companies and 195922 employees in the amnesty scheme, as per the state and UT wise official data.

New employers

A total of 1,38,718 new employers and 1,12,72,772 employees have been added during the Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers/Employees (SPREE 2025) from July 1, 2025, till January 31, 2026, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on July 27.

The figures of Daman and Ladakh were not available.

This suggested that many eligible establishments and employees remained unregistered under the ESI Act, and SPREE acted as an effective compliance facilitation measure, sources said. Data also reflects formalisation of existing employment relationships, wherein employers registered themselves and their workers under the ESIC which would allow them to avail medical care facilities, including for sickness, maternity benefit and others, they added.

Before this special drive, the official baseline coverage figures registered under the ESIC, recorded as of March 31, 2025, were: 3.24 crore total registered employees, while total insured persons were 3.84 crore. Overall beneficiaries of the social security, which included family members, were 14.91 crore, as per Ministry data revealed earlier.

As per responses to parliamentary queries, the ESIC has undertaken several initiatives across the country to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, improve access to quality medical services and enhance social security benefits for ESI beneficiaries.

These include enhancement of bed strength, procurement of advanced medical equipment, establishment of ICU/HDU facilities, operationalisation of new hospitals and dispensaries, empanelment of private and super-specialty hospitals, upgradation of digital platforms for OPD appointments, Aadhaar-based authentication for delivery of benefits, online submission of cash benefit claims, collaboration with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for providing secondary and tertiary healthcare services where ESIC facilities are not adequately available, the MoS stated.

Published on July 27, 2026