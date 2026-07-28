19659001 News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ 19659003 India News Videos/ 19659004 Dispute With Arnab: Another Crushing Structural Collapse in Kolkata Takes 8 Lives Released Jul 27, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST 19659006 19659007 Program Quick Read 19659008 Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19659010 Argument With Arnab: Another Crushing Structural Collapse in Kolkata Takes 8 Lives. 8 individuals have actually lost their lives in the Kolkata shed collapse, raising severe concerns over security compliance, oversight and responsibility. As political allegations heighten, who will respond to for the Follow: < img alt = src = decoding = 19459011 loading = 19459012 fetchpriority = width = 19459014 height = > 19659012