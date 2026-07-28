Bank of India (BOM:532149) Q1 2027 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amidst …

Tue, 28 July 2026 at 4:02 am GMT +3 4 minutes checked out

This post initially appeared on GuruFocus.

RAM Advances: 19.75% Y-o-Y boost to INR3.93 lakh crores, making up 54.30% of advances.

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Caution! GuruFocus has actually spotted 2 Warning Signs with BOM:532149.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

For the total records of the profits call, please describe the complete revenues call records.

Favorable Points

Bank of India (BOM:532149) has actually executed numerous digital efforts, consisting of a virtual individualized debit card and a main video client recognition procedure center, improving consumer benefit and functional effectiveness.

The bank has actually effectively decreased its gross NPA ratio by 111 basis points year-over-year to 1.81%, and net NPA ratio enhanced by 24 basis indicate 0.51%.

Worldwide service grew by 16.57% year-over-year, with international deposits increasing by 14.90% and worldwide advances by 18.84%.

The bank’s operating earnings enhanced by 25.99% year-over-year, standing at INR5,051 crores for June ’26.

Bank of India (BOM:532149) reported a substantial boost in net earnings by 36% year-over-year, reaching INR3,068 crores for June ’26.

Unfavorable Points

The CASA ratio reduced by 3%, showing a shift in the deposit mix that might affect the bank’s expense of funds.

In spite of the general development, the individual loan section just grew by 3%, recommending difficulties in broadening this portfolio.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) a little decreased to 2.52% from 2.55% year-over-year, suggesting pressure on interest earnings.

There is continuous issue about possible tension in MSME and little loan accounts due to geopolitical unpredictabilities and financial conditions.