Bank of India (BOM:532149) Q1 2027 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amidst …

GuruFocus News
Tue, 28 July 2026 at 4:02 am GMT +3 4 minutes checked out
This post initially appeared on GuruFocus.
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Global Business Growth: 16.57% Y-o-Y boost to INR17.55 lakh crores.
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Worldwide Deposits: 14.90% Y-o-Y boost to INR9.58 lakh crores.
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Domestic Deposits: 16.15% Y-o-Y boost to INR8.25 lakh crores.
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CASA Ratio: 36.68%, with CASA increasing to INR3.02 lakh crores.
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International Advances: 18.84% Y-o-Y boost to INR7.98 lakh crores.
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Domestic Gross Advances: 19.20% Y-o-Y boost to INR6.74 lakh crores.
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RAM Advances: 19.75% Y-o-Y boost to INR3.93 lakh crores, making up 54.30% of advances.
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Running Profit: 25.99% Y-o-Y boost to INR5,051 crores.
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Net Profit: 36% Y-o-Y boost to INR3,068 crores.
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Net Interest Income: 12.61% Y-o-Y boost to INR6,833 crores.
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Noninterest Income: 19.07% Y-o-Y boost to INR2,579 crores.
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Worldwide NIM: 2.52% in June ’26.
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Slippage Ratio: 0.24% in June ’26.
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Credit Cost: 0.15% in June ’26.
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Gross NPA Ratio: Enhanced by 111 basis indicate 1.81%.
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Net NPA Ratio: Enhanced by 24 basis indicate 0.51%.
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Arrangement Coverage Ratio: Enhanced to 93.63%.
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CRAR: Enhanced to 18.69%.
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Caution! GuruFocus has actually spotted 2 Warning Signs with BOM:532149.
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Release Date: July 24, 2026
For the total records of the profits call, please describe the complete revenues call records.
Favorable Points
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Bank of India (BOM:532149) reported a substantial boost in net earnings by 36% year-over-year, reaching INR3,068 crores for June ’26.
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The bank’s operating earnings enhanced by 25.99% year-over-year, standing at INR5,051 crores for June ’26.
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Worldwide service grew by 16.57% year-over-year, with international deposits increasing by 14.90% and worldwide advances by 18.84%.
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The bank has actually effectively decreased its gross NPA ratio by 111 basis points year-over-year to 1.81%, and net NPA ratio enhanced by 24 basis indicate 0.51%.
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Bank of India (BOM:532149) has actually executed numerous digital efforts, consisting of a virtual individualized debit card and a main video client recognition procedure center, improving consumer benefit and functional effectiveness.
Unfavorable Points
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The CASA ratio reduced by 3%, showing a shift in the deposit mix that might affect the bank’s expense of funds.
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In spite of the general development, the individual loan section just grew by 3%, recommending difficulties in broadening this portfolio.
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The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) a little decreased to 2.52% from 2.55% year-over-year, suggesting pressure on interest earnings.
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There is continuous issue about possible tension in MSME and little loan accounts due to geopolitical unpredictabilities and financial conditions.
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The bank has actually minimized its variety of ATMs by 300, which might impact consumer ease of access and service reach.