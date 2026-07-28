Bhumi Pednekkar Joins The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj|Image: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekkar is all set to make her launching in the duration category with The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie co-stars Rishab Shetty in a titular function, together with Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi. The statement was made today, July 27, exposing more about Bhumi’s character.

Everything About Bhumi Pednekkar’s function in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhumi will be playing the function of the warrior queen of Karnataka, Belawadi Mallamma. She is kept in mind for her guts and steadfast spirit. Belawadi Mallamma was the child of Sode King Madhulinga Nayaka, whose forefathers were feudatories of the Vijayanagara Empire, and came from the Veerashaiva neighborhood.

The starlet is thrilled to be part of the task and is likewise anticipating dealing with Rishab, who is understood for his efficiency in the Kantara franchise.

About The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, the movie is a two-part legend. It is anticipated to go on the floorings later on this year. The pre-production is currently underway. National Award-winning author Amit Trivedi will make up the music, while the tunes will be penned by National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Bhumi was just recently seen in the web series Daldal as DCP Rita Ferreira. The mental criminal activity thriller is based upon Vish Dhamija’s bestselling unique Bhendi Bazaar. The program got combined evaluations from the audience.