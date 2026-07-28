Bain Capital in sophisticated talks for 25% stake in IndusInd Insurance, marking its very first India insurance coverage bet

Mumbai: United States personal equity significant Bain Capital remains in innovative conversations to purchase up to 25% stake in IndusInd General Insurance in an offer that might value the insurance company at Rs 16,000 crore or more, individuals knowledgeable about the matter stated.

The acquisition from Hinduja Group’s Mauritius-based financial investment arm IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), if concluded, would mark Bain’s very first direct bet in India’s basic insurance coverage sector. Bain is anticipated to invest 4,000- 5,000 crore for the stake, valuing the business 1.3-1.7 times its gross written premium (GWP) of around 12,000 crore, individuals pointed out stated.

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Bain has actually finished monetary, legal and functional due diligence and the offer is anticipated to be signed by August-end or early September. “Discussions are now centred on evaluation and the last industrial terms,” among the individuals stated.

Bain is stated to see the financial investment as a medium- to long-lasting play.

Valued at Discount

This is instead of a monetary investment targeted at a fast exit, stated individuals associated with the conversations. “They are not taking a look at leaving in 2 or 3 years. They see considerable functional benefit in the franchise,” a single person stated. Barclays is recommending IIHL on the proposed stake sale, individuals stated.

E-mails sent out to IIHL, Bain Capital and Barclays looking for remark stayed unanswered up until press time on Sunday. Unlike noted peers, which command appraisals of around 3 times their gross written premium (GWP), IndusInd General Insurance is anticipated to be valued at a discount rate due to the fact that it needs functional enhancements.