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Home Business OnePlus N6x’s battery capacity confirmed

OnePlus N6x’s battery capacity confirmed

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OnePlus recently revealed the design of the N6x, which will be launched on July 31. The brand also said that the N6x can provide up to 2.5 days of battery life on a single charge without revealing battery capacity. Well, we now know how big the smartphone’s battery will be.

OnePlus has announced that the N6x will pack a 7,000 mAh battery, which is 1,000 mAh smaller than the N6.

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 24, 2026

A promo page set up by Amazon.in claims the N6x’s 7,000 mAh battery will offer 20.56 hours of video playback, 133.56 hours of music playback, 25.04 hours of social media scrolling, or 11.26 hours of video recording on a full charge.

Neither OnePlus nor Amazon.in has revealed N6x’s charging speed, but we hope it won’t be slower than the N6, which supports 45W wired charging.

OnePlus N6x’s color options – Burgundy Red and Ice Blue

We could see OnePlus and Amazon.in share more details about the N6x in the lead-up to its July 31 launch.

OnePlus N6

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