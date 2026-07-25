People with high emotional intelligence often say these 8 phrases that instantly strengthen relationships

Emotional intelligence isn’t about always staying calm or knowing exactly what to say in every situation. Instead, it’s the ability to recognize, understand and manage your own emotions while responding thoughtfully to the emotions of others. Coined by psychologists Peter Salovey and John D. Mayer, and later popularized by psychologist Daniel Goleman, emotional intelligence has become one of the most widely studied predictors of strong relationships, effective leadership and workplace success.

According to a report by the American Psychological Association (APA), emotionally intelligent communication helps reduce misunderstandings, strengthen trust and improve conflict resolution because it encourages empathy and self-awareness rather than impulsive reactions. One of the easiest ways to recognize emotional intelligence in everyday life is through the language people use.

Rather than blaming, criticizing or dismissing others, emotionally intelligent people tend to choose phrases that validate feelings, invite collaboration and encourage healthy communication.

Here are eight phrases psychologists say emotionally intelligent people use regularly, and why they work.

1. “Help me understand your perspective.”

Instead of assuming they’re right, emotionally intelligent people get curious. This phrase signals that they value the other person’s point of view, even if they don’t agree with it.

According to Carl Rogers’ Person-Centered Theory, genuine listening and empathy help people feel psychologically safe, making productive conversations more likely.

2. “I can see why you’d feel that way.”

Validation doesn’t mean agreement. It simply means acknowledging that another person’s emotions make sense from their perspective.

According to psychologist Marsha Linehan, the creator of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), emotional validation reduces defensiveness and helps people regulate difficult emotions more effectively.

3. “I was wrong.”

Admitting mistakes is one of the clearest signs of emotional maturity. Emotionally intelligent people don’t see apologies as weaknesses, they see them as opportunities to learn and repair trust.

According to research by Dr. June Tangney, whose work focuses on guilt, shame and moral emotions, accepting responsibility is associated with healthier relationships and greater psychological well-being.

4. “What do you need from me right now?”

Rather than assuming someone wants advice, emotionally intelligent people ask. Sometimes people need solutions. Other times, they simply want someone to listen.

According to active listening research, asking supportive questions helps strengthen relationships because it encourages collaboration instead of assumptions.

5. “Let’s take a moment before we respond.”

Emotionally intelligent people understand that emotions can cloud judgment. Instead of reacting impulsively, they create space for thoughtful responses.

According to psychologist James J. Gross’s research on emotion regulation, pausing before reacting allows people to manage emotions more effectively and make better decisions.

6. “Thank you for being honest with me.”

Honesty isn’t always easy. When someone shares difficult feedback or vulnerable feelings, emotionally intelligent people often express appreciation instead of becoming defensive.

According to research by Dr. Brené Brown, vulnerability and trust grow when people feel their honesty is welcomed rather than punished.

7. “We don’t have to agree to respect each other.”

Disagreement doesn’t have to damage relationships. Emotionally intelligent people separate differing opinions from personal worth.

According to social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s research on moral psychology, recognizing that reasonable people can hold different values encourages healthier conversations and reduces polarization.

8. “How can we solve this together?”

Rather than focusing on blame, emotionally intelligent people focus on solutions. This simple shift changes the conversation from conflict to collaboration.

According to a report by Harvard’s Program on Negotiation, collaborative language encourages problem-solving because it frames disagreements as shared challenges rather than personal battles.

The hidden meaning behind these phrases

The common thread running through each of these phrases is emotional awareness. Rather than trying to “win” conversations, emotionally intelligent people aim to understand, connect and collaborate. Their language reflects empathy, accountability and curiosity, qualities that psychologists consistently associate with healthier relationships and stronger communication.

According to Daniel Goleman’s Emotional Intelligence framework, emotionally intelligent individuals tend to excel in five key areas: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills. The phrases they choose naturally reflect those abilities because their focus isn’t simply on expressing themselves, it’s on building mutual understanding.

That doesn’t mean emotionally intelligent people always get conversations right. They still experience frustration, disappointment and conflict. The difference is that they intentionally choose language that creates space for dialogue instead of shutting it down. Over time, these small communication habits can strengthen trust, deepen relationships and make even difficult conversations feel more constructive.

FAQs

What is emotional intelligence?

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize, understand and manage your own emotions while responding effectively to the emotions of others. The concept was developed by psychologists Peter Salovey and John D. Mayer and later popularized by Daniel Goleman.

Can emotional intelligence be improved?

Yes. Research suggests emotional intelligence can be developed through self-awareness, active listening, empathy, emotional regulation and mindful communication.