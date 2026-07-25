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Four arrested for petrol bomb attack on history-sheeter’s house in Vanagaram

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Four arrested for petrol bomb attack on history-sheeter’s house in Vanagaram

Four arrested for petrol bomb attack on history-sheeter’s house in Vanagaram

Chennai: Four suspects were arrested on Friday in connection with a petrol-bomb attack on a history-sheeter’s house in Vanagaram on Wednesday. A six-member bike-borne gang hurled two petrol bombs at the house of Rajkumar of Thundalam, against whom multiple criminal cases are pending. No one was injured. Inspector Manikanda Ganesh of the Vanagaram police station examined CCTV footage from the area and traced four suspects — Gokulakrishnan, Rahul, Jeeva and Lokesh. The men were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police said Rajkumar recently entered the rival group’s locality, threatened those involved in the sale of ganja, assaulted members, and snatched their mobile phones.

Police suspected that the attack was carried out in retaliation for those incidents..

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