‘We Want to End the 51-Year Wait’: India Captain Harmanpreet Singh Eyes Historic Run at FIH Hockey World Cup

Harmanpreet Singh in action|Image: Hockey India

It’s an honour to lead the nationwide side at a World Cup, and Harmanpreet Singh is set for an uncommon difference of doing that two times when the 2026 edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, starts on August 15.

Surprisingly, India’s only World Cup-winning captain, Ajit Pal Singh, likewise captained the group two times in the competition. Under his management, the group won a bronze medal in 1971 before clinching the prize in 1975, which stays India’s only World Cup accomplishment. And Harmanpreet wishes to replicate that task to end India’s 51-year wait.

Having actually led India to its 2nd successive Olympic bronze at Paris 2024, India’s ace protector and drag-flicker Harmanpreet thinks the 20-member team has all its bases covered to challenge its challengers at the coming World Cup.

Attracted Pool D, India will deal with England, Pakistan and Wales in the very first stage of the competition, starting their project versus Wales on August 15.

Discussing the group’s preparations and expectations, Harmanpreet took a seat to share his ideas in this interview.

Q. How would you evaluate the group’s journey leading into the World Cup?

Our efficiency in the Pro League, specifically in the concluding leg (Rotterdam and London), demonstrated how much we’ve grown as a group. Our training and matches are going actually well, and we’re thrilled to construct on that heading into the competition.

Q. The team constructed important momentum in the Pro League leg you discussed. How essential was that as part of World Cup preparations?

Consistency is really crucial for us. We need to carry out well and enhance match by match, remain focused throughout and prevent errors that can show pricey in a competition like the World Cup. We need to adhere to our strategies and play as a group.

Q. What is the most significant location of enhancement according to you, which will likewise be essential worldwide Cup?

The essential thing is to be scientific in the D (striking circle), whether assaulting or protecting. If we’re safeguarding, we need to do it well as a group. Our structure and understanding of gamers with and without the ball is enhancing, and we are concentrated on guaranteeing it continues that method. That, our focus is on making the many of our chances, whether that’s a circle entry, a shot on target, a charge corner or an assaulting set-piece.

Q. The World Cup team has a mix of knowledgeable gamers and amazing young skill. How has that enhanced the team?

The balance has actually been excellent. We believe in the group after how we bet some tops just recently. We were competitive, and the children understand the worth of that. The skilled gamers are likewise directing the children to remain concentrated on our goals.

Q. How do you deal with your own state of mind as a captain, specifically for a competition as huge as the World Cup?

It’s been practically 11-12 years given that my launching, however my state of mind has actually constantly been the exact same. Winning a medal in a significant competition matters more to me than the looks I have actually made. Naturally, making more than 250 caps is likewise a substantial accomplishment, and I’m really pleased that I have actually come this far. I wish to thank my group; they have actually constantly supported me a lot, and I wish to continue providing on the expectations and duties they have actually trusted me with. That encourages me a lot.

Q. You became part of the group that won the Junior World Cup in 2016. How do you share your knowings from that experience with the children that appreciate you in this group?

I constantly motivate the group to have fun with a complimentary mind and delight in the chance, without taking excessive tension. When you believe excessive, that’s when errors take place. At the very same time, we need to constantly bear in mind our duties. The message in the camp has actually been clear: do not fret about making errors, however if you do, responding rapidly matters more. We need to cover for each other and make that effort as a group. The frame of mind you wish to require to the World Cup requires to be given every session while you prepare. Whatever you do and prepare in practice, you use that in matches, which’s why practice is so crucial. I have complete self-confidence in the group to bring that through.

Q. India and Pakistan remain in the very same group. India have not lost to Pakistan in the last 10 years, however it stays among the most in-demand matches of the swimming pool phase. Your ideas.

Everybody is thrilled about that match, and there’s an expectation that we will win. We have to manage our feelings and play wisely. We’re delighted to deal with every group in our swimming pool, whether it is Wales, England or Pakistan. From the very first whistle, we have to keep excellent pressure on our challengers and end up the opportunities that come our method.

Q. As captain, what message do you have for the fans as the countdown to the World Cup enters its last stretch?