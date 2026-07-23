CCTV Captures Horrifying Moment: Terrorist Opens Fire at Head Constable in J&K’s Anantnag|VIDEO|Image: Republic

Anantnag: Scary CCTV video has actually appeared catching the precise minute terrorists performed a targeted strike on Jammu and Kashmir Police workers in the busy Lal Chowk location of Anantnag town on Wednesday afternoon.

The CCTV video reveals the unexpected attack on responsibility workers connected to the India Reserve Police (IRP 3rd Battalion), clarifying the quick, close-range execution of the attack.

Precise Moment Caught on Camera

According to the CCTV video footage flowed on social networks, the attack unfolded immediately in the congested market passage:

The attacker approached the authorities celebration released in Kotwal Gali before opening fire at point-blank variety. 2 JKP workers sustained direct gunshot injuries in the ambush.

Pedestrians and store owners were seen scattering as shooting emerged around 12:30 p.m., after which the enemies got away into neighboring alleys.

One Policeman Succumbs to Injuries

Both hurt workers were instantly hurried to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag.

Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Quraishi of the IRP 3rd Battalion, who sustained vital bullet injuries, surrendered throughout treatment. The 2nd hurt officer stays under treatment.