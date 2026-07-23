Everlasting Q1 FY27 Results: Consolidated Profit Jumps 268% to 92 Crore as Blinkit Drives Growth

Zomato Q1 Results|Image: Reuters

Eternal Limited, the moms and dad business of food shipment platform Zomato and quick-commerce engine Blinkit, reported an almost 3.7-fold dive in combined net revenue for the very first quarter of 2026– 27, supported by explosive income development in fast commerce.

Quick Commerce Scales

According to a stock market filing on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Eternal signed up a combined revenue after tax (PAT) of 92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 25 crore in the matching quarter of the previous. Sequentially, nevertheless, net earnings decreased 47.13% from the March 2026 quarter.

Consolidated profits from operations leapt 182% YoY to 20,211 crore from 7,167 crore in Q1 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, top-line earnings increased 16.88% from the 17,292 crore tape-recorded in Q4 FY26.

Running Margins Expand

At the functional level, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) climbed up 416.52% YoY to 594 crore compared to 115 crore in Q1 FY26. Running margin expanded to 2.94% from 1.69% in the year-ago quarter.

The fast commerce department, Blinkit, continued to work as the business’s main top-line engine. It contributed 15,664 crore to overall earnings– an enormous boost from 2,400 crore reported in Q1 FY26 and up from 13,232 crore in the preceding quarter.

Core India food buying and shipment services produced 3,100 crore in profits, marking a 37% YoY increase from 2,261 crore in Q1 FY26 and greater than the 2,737 crore reported in Q4 FY26. Hyperpure, the business’s B2B supply chain vertical, brought in 1,034 crore compared to 978 crore in the previous quarter, while the “Going Out” section published 318 crore, up from 277 crore in Q4 FY26.