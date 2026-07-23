Vinicius Jr Gets Dramatic Transformation After FIFA World Cup, Shows Off New Look Post-Surgery

Brazil’s FIFA World Cup plans might not have worked according to their plans, but Vinicius Jr is enjoying some time off from football. The Real Madrid star was Brazil’s top scorer in the recently concluded World Cup and has been sporting a new look after reportedly undergoing a chin harmonisation procedure.

As per reports in Brazilian media, the star forward underwent cosmetic surgery in order to redefine his facial balance. A sharp change in his facial profile was noticed as the 26-year-old’s new look has surprised his fans.

So what is a Chin Harmonisation Procedure?

A series of cosmetic procedures to modify the chin’s symmetry, projection, and proportion to the rest of the face, particularly the lips, nose, and jawline. The process could be surgical or non-surgical depending on the need. Rather than treating the chin in isolation, professionals map out vertical grids and horizontal profile lines across the entire face to determine whether it involves augmenting, reducing, projecting, or smoothing the jawline.

Another Disappointing FIFA World Cup Campaign For Brazil

Vinicius scored four goals and laid one assist for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026. But it wasn’t enough as the five-time champions failed to get past Norway in the Round of 16. Brazil haven’t lifted a FIFA World Cup title since 2002 and their agonising wait for a trophy has continued to elude them.