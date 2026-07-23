Psychology says people who rarely compliment others don’t always have bad intentions, they may be struggling with more than you realize

Most people enjoy hearing sincere words of appreciation. A simple compliment like “You did a great job” or “I like your idea” can strengthen relationships, boost confidence, and improve teamwork. Yet some people rarely praise others, even when they genuinely admire them.

Psychology says this behavior does not always mean someone is jealous, selfish, or intentionally cold. Research suggests that the ability to express appreciation is shaped by several psychological factors, including childhood experiences, emotional intelligence, self-esteem, communication habits, and cognitive biases. Some people deeply value others but find verbal praise uncomfortable or unfamiliar.

That said, consistently withholding appreciation can affect relationships. Understanding the reasons behind this behavior can help people communicate more effectively and build healthier connections.

People often communicate the way they learned growing up

One of the strongest explanations comes from Social Learning Theory, developed by psychologist Albert Bandura. He proposed that people learn behaviors by observing parents, caregivers, teachers, and other important role models. For example, a child raised in a family where compliments were rarely spoken may grow into an adult who values others but simply doesn’t think to express it verbally.

In contrast, people raised in encouraging environments often become more comfortable giving praise naturally.

Some people struggle with emotional expression

Research on Emotional Intelligence, popularized by psychologist Daniel Goleman, suggests that recognizing emotions and expressing them effectively are learned skills. Some individuals have difficulty translating positive thoughts into spoken words.

For example, a manager may privately admire an employee’s work but forget to say “Well done” because expressing appreciation feels awkward. This reflects a communication challenge rather than an absence of respect.

Low self-esteem can make praise feel uncomfortable

Psychologists have found that people with lower self-esteem sometimes compare themselves to others more frequently. According to Social Comparison Theory, developed by Leon Festinger, noticing another person’s success may unintentionally trigger self-evaluation.

Imagine a coworker receiving an award. Someone with healthy self-confidence may congratulate them enthusiastically, while another person struggling with insecurity may remain silent, not because they dislike the winner, but because the achievement reminds them of their own perceived shortcomings.

This doesn’t happen to everyone with low self-esteem, but research suggests it can influence interpersonal behavior.

Positive actions are often overlooked

Another explanation comes from Negativity Bias. The human brain naturally pays greater attention to mistakes, risks, and problems than routine successes.

For example, a supervisor might immediately notice one small error in a report but overlook weeks of consistently excellent work. Without realizing it, they become much quicker to correct mistakes than acknowledge accomplishments.

Leadership experts encourage consciously balancing corrective feedback with recognition.

Some personalities focus on improvement

Research on Achievement Goal Theory suggests that some people naturally concentrate on growth, correction, and improvement. For example, a sports coach may believe that pointing out weaknesses helps athletes improve faster than offering praise. Although the intention may be constructive, constantly focusing on what needs fixing can leave others feeling underappreciated.

Most psychologists recommend balancing encouragement with constructive feedback.

Cultural and family norms matter

Psychologists also emphasize that expressions of appreciation vary across cultures and families. Some communities express affection openly through words. Others communicate appreciation through actions, such as helping with responsibilities, preparing meals, or providing practical support.

For example, a parent may rarely say “I’m proud of you” but consistently attend every important event in their child’s life. Their appreciation is shown behaviorally rather than verbally.

Appreciation strengthens relationships

Research in Positive Psychology, particularly the work of Martin Seligman, shows that gratitude and recognition contribute to stronger relationships, greater workplace satisfaction, and improved emotional well-being.

For example, organizations that encourage regular employee recognition often report higher engagement and better teamwork. Likewise, couples who express appreciation consistently tend to experience greater relationship satisfaction than those who assume their partner “already knows.”

Psychology says people who rarely compliment or appreciate others may be influenced by learned communication habits, emotional intelligence, self-esteem, social comparison, negativity bias, and cultural norms rather than by simple indifference.

FAQs

Does someone who never gives compliments dislike other people?

Not necessarily. Psychologists say many people struggle with expressing appreciation even when they genuinely admire others.

Why do some people find compliments uncomfortable?

Reasons may include upbringing, emotional expression difficulties, cultural norms, or low confidence in communicating emotions.