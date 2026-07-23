Amaal Mallik introduces indirect scathing attack on Tanishk Bagchi: “You’re a bloody burglar”

Amaal Mallik has actually indirectly released a scathing attack on music author Tanishk Bagchi through a long explosive post on X (previously Twitter), making a number of major claims without straight calling him. Describing him as ‘Mr Remix & & Destroyer of Originals’, Amaal implicated the author of taking credit for tunes, copying initial music, running paid PR projects and trying to stain his credibility.

Amaal Mallik releases indirect scathing attack on Tanishk Bagchi:” You’re a bloody burglar”

The general public outburst comes days after Tanishk Bagchi declared that he had actually not gotten Rs. 8 lakhs in royalty payments for the title track of SaiyaaraAmaal utilized the debate to question why Tanishk was targeting Yash Raj Films regardless of regularly declaring that T-Series owed him crores. He composed, “You keep stating @TSeries owes you crores, then why pursue #YashRajFilms, kyunki Bhushan Ji Music Industry mein bohot strong hold rakhte hai?”

In his prolonged post, Amaal likewise declared that Tanishk protected’Saiyaara’ by taking a tune initially produced by Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami. He declared, “If I speak out about how you bagged the movie #Saiyaara, and took the tune right under Faheem Abdullah & & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the movie, then you will understand.”

The author even more declared that the tune’Saiyaara’ was copied from’Humnawa Mere’ and declared vocalist Jubin Nautiyal selected to stay quiet due to the fact that of his expert association with the movie. He likewise implicated Tanishk of copying Pakistani tunes, raising folk tunes and taking motivation from YouTube covers, composing, “You’re a bloody thief, your originals are also not originals.”

Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals Ten years far too late however I will reveal the world your aukaad:-RRB- You do not deserve my reference likewise after all that has actually decreased, so please mera 2017-18 ka images leke short articles likhwana bandh kar Lala … Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama … pic.twitter.com/3ihxcQeYYo — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 23, 2026

Amaal did not stop there. He implicated Tanishk of utilizing paid PR versus him, declaring, “Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama chuke ho, but kharach galat jagah kar rahe ho.” He likewise declared that competing groups within the movie market were trying to harm the potential customers of his upcoming task Awarapan 2

Previously today, Amaal had actually thanked fans for the favorable action to his most current tune and advised listeners to let the music grow gradually. “Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience,” he composed.

He even more declared that a “huge paid PR” project was being managed by competing components in the market to impact both the movie and its soundtrack. “There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don’t want the film or soundtrack to do well,” Amaal declared, including that such efforts would eventually stop working since audiences choose the fate of music.

Ending his highly worded post with a caution, Amaal composed, “Don’t mess with me, because this is my jungle, and there’s only one rule here. When the lion is hungry, he eats and leaves no crumbs.” Currently, Tanishk Bagchi has not openly reacted to Amaal Mallik’s claims.

Check Out: Amaal Mallik declares competing “paid PR” is assaulting Awarapan 2 soundtrack: “Save your funds for your next movies”

Tags: Amaal Mallik, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Indirect, Launches, News, Scathing Attack, Social Media, Tanishk Bagchi, X, X India

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