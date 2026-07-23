Yeon Sang-ho’s New Movie ‘Paradise Lost’ to Premiere at TIFF 2026

Adjusted from the unique ‘Black Inferno,’ the movie follows a mourning mom whose virtual truth paradise is shattered when her missing child returns.

Director Yeon Sang-ho’s brand-new mental thriller, Paradise Lostwill premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), ranging from September 10 to 20, 2026, as part of the celebration’s prominent Special Presentations area committed to extremely expected films from leading directors and stars.

An adjustment of the Korean unique Black Inferno Paradise Lost is predicated on a catastrophe and its consequences. A school bus inexplicably disappears into thin air, relatively declaring the lives of the kids on board. Ryu So-young (Kim Hyun-joo) is among the ravaged moms and dads, a single mom who will not quit the hope of discovering her missing kid, Ryu Sun-woo (Bae Hyun-sung). Not able to cope with his lack, she turns to synthetic intelligence (AI), a virtual truth program through which she begins communicating with a clone of her boy, discovering peace in an incorrect paradise. It becomes her life for several years, up until one day, to her outright awe, the genuine Sun-woo returns, all matured.

Rather of a pleased reunion, his return breaks So-young’s impression, putting her in a deeply unpleasant scenario. Stress constructs with the 2 living under the exact same roofing. So-young is disquieted by Sun-woo, who seems like a complete stranger now, and hence feels caught in a strange mental limbo in between the kid she transformed through algorithms and the teenage child right in front of her.

Understood for international hits like Train to Busan (2016 ), Peninsula (2020 ), Hellbound (2021-2024), and most just recently Nest (2026 ), Yeon Sang-ho takes the weight of an individual crisis and turns it into a gripping story with this upcoming task, which checks out an unusual problem: what takes place when a lie heals you and the reality shatters your assurance?

Presenting the movie’s very first teaser trailer himself, Yeon Sang-ho stated that Paradise Lost is among his darkest stories yet. It takes a look at the desperate, suffocating battle of a mom who falls under a dark psychological void and the worry of a moms and dad who needs to select in between the virtual and the genuine.

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It’s a scary reflection of our time, where innovation can replicating the dead or maintaining pieces of the past. So-young’s virtual-reality kid is a drug that stops her natural mourning procedure, a safe and continuous existence that’s completely tuned to fulfill her maternal requirements. When the genuine Sun-woo returns, nevertheless, he features the unpleasant, unforeseeable problems of human life. With this property, Yeon raises a concern: if AI can recreate what you lost, can you ever accept the fact once again?

The movie’s area in TIFF’s Special Presentations follows the screening of his The Ugly in 2015, and contributes to the tradition of famous Korean movie theater, like Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (2019) and Park Chan-wook’s Choice to Leave (2022 ), which have actually been evaluated at the celebration before. It likewise strengthens a victorious year for Yeon Sang-ho, whose action-thriller Nest evaluated at the Cannes Film Festival simply months before in May.

Following its celebration launching, Paradise Lost is set up to open in theaters this October.