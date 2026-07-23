Slash, Springsteen to Tell Story of Sunset Marquis– a Playground for Rock Stars

If These Walls Could Rock functions interviews with Ringo Starr, Cyndi Lauper, Morrissey, Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl and more about debaucherous hotel

An upcoming documentary is set to inform the unknown story of the Sunset Marquis Hotel and will consist of statements from a wild lineup of famous rockers who often visited the West Hollywood sanctuary throughout the last 6 years consisting of Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Slash, Cyndi Lauper, Morrissey, Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker, Nancy Wilson, Dave Grohl and more.

Directed by Tyler Measom and Craig A. Williams,If These Walls Could Rockwill look into the all-suite hotel established by George Rosenthal that ended up being a play area for rock stars in the 1960s. A summary for the upcoming doc, out Aug. 14, promotes the Sunset Marquis as a “hideaway where rock stars signed in, lost consciousness, and made history.” The movie’s trailer, assisted by the informal Mayor of the Marquis, Billy Bob Thornton, mean the tales of wild nights, unscripted poolside performances, and a private staircase trip.

In a declaration toWandererCyndi Lauper called the Sunset Marquis “my home far from home.” “Sure, it’s the ‘rock n roll hotel!’More than that, it’s a location of peacefulness and appeal,” stated the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.”So after the insaneness of a gig or an awards reveal, or remaining in a studio all the time and night, you understand you belong where you can unwind and charge,”Lauper stated, including that” it’s individuals who work there”who make worth returning:”They comprehend us!”

Fellow Hall of Fame inductees Nancy Wilson and Slash likewise recalled at their time at the Marquis. “At the Marquis I keep in mind the number of towels we messed up with numerous wild hair colors and they never ever grumbled as soon as. It was a LOT of towels,” remembered Wilson.

Slash stated, “After all these years I still have my conferences there. It in fact went beyond the entire location for debauchery. It’s difficult to go to the restroom and not have flashbacks of what I utilized to do in that restroom.”

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The music doc is likewise set to illustrate the journey of Rosenthal and his kid Mark, who conserved the hotel from destroy as the music landscape progressed and the Marquis fell under disrepair.

“We could not inform the story of the Sunset Marquis without informing the story of George and Mark,” directors Measom and Williams stated. “George established the hotel, and Mark waited. As quickly as we satisfied George, we recognized he was a rock star in his own right– which this made complex, deeply human father-son relationship would end up being the psychological spinal column of the movie.”

From Wanderer United States