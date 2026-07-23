A sample of the type of “traditionally precise” adjustment he yearns for functions Odysseus using foam earplugs

Elon Musk continues to rave over Christopher Nolan’sTheOdysseywhich defied online hysteria from the right and broke ticket office records in its very first days in theaters. The world’s only trillionaire– who declares to enjoy the Homeric impressives– is so incensed that he is now guaranteeing to develop a completely AI-generated, “traditionally precise,” adjustment ofTheOdyssey.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length film of The Odyssey that is traditionally precise and real to the art of Homer,” Musk composed Tuesday night on his social networks platform, X. He’s so pleased with the concept that, since Wednesday afternoon, the post is pinned to the top of his page.

In a reply to another user’s post, Musk likewise showed that he is “down” to offer Mel Gibson– a bonafide Greek, obviously– $100 million to movie an adjustment ofTheOdysseythat was “fastidiously traditionally precise ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all discussion taken directly from the initial poem and provided in Homeric Greek.”

For context, the movie launched by Nolan had a production spending plan of $250 million.

Musk shared a three-minute sample clip of what his Grok AIOdysseymay appear like, one produced by another user on X. The teaser portrays a scene in between Odysseus and the nymph Calypso. If whatever item Musk prepares to produce is expected to be “real to the art” of Homer, it’s not looking extremely appealing.

As is generally the case with AI slop, it’s a collection of stereotypes and stilted discussion. The armor used by Odyssesus looks about as reasonable as a “Roman Soldier” halloween outfit. The “sirens” are graceful ladies curtained in canary yellow maxi gowns that yell budget plan bridesmaid. Odysseus is actually using foam earplugs to shut out their tune. The shadow of Hermes is portrayed with giant, dovelike wings in the design of a scriptural angel. Calypso is a strawberry blonde, green-eyed cent with lip filler and a case of Instagram face. The characters provide lines like emoting Sims.

Months earlier, when news broke that Nolan had actually cast Oscar-winning starlet Lupita Nyong’o and Oscar candidate Elliot Page to play small parts in hisOdysseyMusk raved that the well-known movie director was “pissing on Homer’s tomb.” It’s not likely that the blind poet– who might or might not have actually even existed– was a dedicated white nationalist who shared Musk and his ilk’s fascination with European charm requirements established 3 centuries after his time.

What might be more rude to the Homeric works Musk declares to like than removing them of humanism that has actually made them never-ceasing. Musk’s perfectOdysseyis one rendered totally in the hallucination of a computer system that, like him, is not able to understand the really story it is informing, without the intimacy of human art and labor. Pixels on a screen imitating an algorithmically produced average of the work of much better creatives and scholars is an item, to be sure– however as far as art is worried, it’s worth less than the water an information center contaminated to make it.

From Wanderer United States.