Harry Styles Cancels Brazil Show Over ‘Health Issue’

The star was arranged to carry out 4 nights in the city, and Live Nation Brazil stated Friday’s program in São Paulo will continue as regular

Harry Styles has actually cancelled his show in São Paulo, Brazil at MorumBIS arena, which was initially set for July 21. Live Nation Brazil shared the news on Tuesday early morning by means of a social networks post, particularly mentioning a “health problem on trip.”

“We are deeply sorry to notify you that the Harry Styles show arranged for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS, has actually been cancelled,” the post read. The program was among 4 Styles was preparing in the city. Live Nation Brazil notified fans that tickets will be reimbursed which Friday night’s program “will continue as set up.” They likewise are making it possible for ticket holders for the cancelled date will “have the possibility to buy an unique batch of tickets for the Friday (July 24) program, while materials last.”

Agents for Styles described Live Nation Brazil’s declaration when grabbed remark byWanderer

Over the weekend, the super star rocked his very first 2 dates in the city, sporting a powder blue fit on Saturday night as he showcased tunes from his most current Number One albumKiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Tuesday night marks the very first cancellation of the super star’s 68-date Together, Together trip, which started in May. Ever since, Styles’ has actually continued his enthusiastic trek worldwide. Previously this month, the megastar’s 12-show perform at Wembley Stadium in London set the Guinness World Record for the longest residency by an artist at the renowned location. Those shows likewise included none aside from Shania Twain as the program opener. “He called me up and stated, ‘Will you come and do these programs with me at Wembley?'” Twain informedWanderer“I’m like, ‘Of course– just for you, Harry.'”

From Wanderer United States.