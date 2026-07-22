Charli XCX Keeps the ‘Camera’ Rolling on Vincent Cassel in New Video

The excellent French star withstands a ruthless day on embeded in the most recent visual for Charli’s Music, Fashion, Film

The terrific French star Vincent Cassel whines through a harsh day on embeded in the brand-new video for Charli XCX’s”Camera. “

Directed by Charli’s regular visual partner Aidan Zamiri, the clip follows Cassel as he attempts to movie a climactic desert shootout scene on a set where things keep going badly incorrect. Throughout the very first take, his squib stops working to go off, and while it blows up in a gush of phony blood on the 2nd, the take is messed up by the triggers of an overheated light.

While Cassel is the “Camera” video’s main focus, Charli does appear a couple of times, seemingly as the motion picture’s director, riding the video camera as it crosses a dolly track. Contributing to the cinematic nature of the clip, the entire thing is, as they state in the biz, a “one-er”– a single, constant shot without any cuts.

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” Camera”is the current offering from Charli XCX’s upcoming album,. Music, Fashion, Filmwhich is slated to arrive this Friday, July 24. It follows formerly launched tracks”Rock Music, “” SS26,”and “Wink Wink. “Charli madeMusic, Fashion, Filmwith her long time manufacturer A.G. Cook, along with another regular partner, Finn Keane.

In a currentWanderercover story, Charli pressed back versus the idea thatMusic, Fashion, Filmwas expected to be a”rock album, “an understanding stimulated mainly by the lead single.”Obviously, I understand that there’s been a great deal of discussion around me making a rock album, which is something that I never ever stated,” she stated. “But to be truthful, I’ve never ever considered category in a binary method. I discover that to be an extremely old-school idea. I do not even understand what the category is. It’s simply me and A. G. Cook and Finn Keane, doing our thing.”

Following the release ofMusic, Fashion, FilmCharli will play a handful of celebrations, consisting of Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. She’ll begin a North American trip in assistance of the record on Sept. 11 in Philadelphia, with the run covering Oct. 23 in Las Vegas.

From Wanderer United States.