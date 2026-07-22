Olivia Wilde Details Meeting Elon Musk ‘Before He Turned Into This Creature’

“I never ever would’ve anticipated that he would go the course that he’s gone now, since he did appear truly clever,” the director-actress stated in an extensive discussion about misogyny

Olivia Wilde remembered conference Elon Musk before his political associations with the Trump administration. In an extensive interview withThe Louis Theroux Podcastthe director-actress went over the Tesla CEO, misogyny, and how her movies analyze relationships and intimacy.

When recalling at her 2022 movieDo Not Worry DarlingWilde stated that conservative analyst Jordan Peterson was a motivation for Chris Pine’s character. While Wilde stated it might have been “unjust” for her to call Peterson a “pseudo-intellectual,” she was “disrupted by what I viewed as this sort of misogynistic viewpoint that was being certainly weaponized in a manner that was leading us to choose Donald Trump two times.”

The filmmaker connected the motion picture’s styles of guys who think they are “more effective than nature” to deep-rooted misogyny today. Wilde recommended that Musk follows by doing this of thinking and referenced his “underpopulation crisis” fixation.

Wilde then shared that she fulfilled the Tesla CEO “before he developed into this animal,” including, “I truly resent him now, I truly deeply resent him.”

She remembered fulfilling him “numerous, several years earlier” when his business, SpaceX, had actually simply developed their head office in Los Angeles. “I got to go on a trip due to the fact that I wished to see the space rocket. And he had an interest in contributing cash to a company that I belonged of in Haiti that was developing healthcare facilities and schools,” she stated. “He was rather thinking about contributing cash, and, I think he did contribute a bit of cash, which’s valued.”

At the time, Wilde stated she “was sort of puzzled by him,” before specifying, “I never ever would’ve anticipated that he would go the course that he’s gone now since he did appear truly wise.”

In other places in the discussion, Wilde and Theroux discussed her well-known brand-new funny,The InviteWilde in-depth how her movie checks out the expectations of desire within a marital relationship and mentioned a scene in between her character and Seth Rogen, who plays her spouse.

“He states, ‘You’re expected to desire me.’ And it’s really unfortunate, and I believe that individuals recognize with that sensation. You’re expected to desire me. You wed me, which makes me feel entitled to you being brought in to me,'” stated Wilde. “I imply, woah, does that drift into the manosphere incel discussion.”

Wilde continued, “You are entitled to the love of your moms and dads, I do think that. I believe that as kids, kids do not require to make love from their moms and dads. It ought to be totally genuine.” “that is a familial thing, it is not something that must exist in between couples.”

When visiting the Rolling Stone Studio previously this month, Wilde looked into the world of intimacy thatThe Invitefractures open and Gregg Araki’sI Want Your Sex,which stars Wilde and strikes theaters on July 31.

From Wanderer United States.