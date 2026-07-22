Who Goes to See ‘The Odyssey’ at 3 A.M.? These People

Satisfy the enthusiastic movie enthusiasts giving up sleep and peace of mind to enjoy Christopher Nolan’s most current in IMAX 70mm

It’s the wee hours of Sunday early morning, and while the majority of Manhattan’s Upper West Side community is tucked into bed, there’s a consistent stream of fired up individuals heading into AMC Lincoln Square 13. The clothing differ, from pajamas to themed headbands to dress t-shirts wrinkled from a day invested out on the town. Do the ticket holders– couples and brother or sisters, good friend groups and solo visitors. The goal for the mass of individuals winding up the theater’s escalator is the exact same: enjoying director Christopher Nolan’s brand-new movieThe Odysseyin IMAX 70 mm by any methods essential. And here, those ways needed a 2 a.m. wakeup call.

“It’s been a bloodbath attempting to get tickets,” sis Morgan and Haley informWanderer“We wanted to keep up as late as we required to.”

They’re not alone. WhileThe Odysseypremiered simply a little over 24 hours previously, on July 17, need for Nolan’s 13th movie has actually stayed astronomically high because tickets initially went on sale in June. Demanding fans triggered the AMC, Fandango, and IMAX apps to crash for hours, and produced hour-long lines on ticket-sales websites.

The $250 million job equates the timeless Greek text into a sweeping theatrical experience, total with a cast of Hollywood heavy players like Matt Damon, Himesh Patel, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, and Charlize Theron. Much of the buzz focuses around Nolan’s directorial task– shooting the whole movie on IMAX 70 mm video cameras. There are just 25 cinema in the U.S. that can reveal the specialized format, leavingOdysseyaudiences required to pick in between discovering an IMAX theater or enjoying the movie with a 3rd of the initial product lopped off the borders. Nolan meant for individuals to see the movie in IMAX. These spectators made it an objective.

Nelson Aldama isn’t scared of going to sleep as he heads into AMC Lincoln Square 13. He viewed a World Cup video game with buddies and went to a WWE fumbling match at Madison Square Garden before making his method to the theater.

“I’m actually shaking,” he states, extending his hands in front of him. “I wish to see whatever that was caught. I wish to see the background stars, I wish to see the environments. I wish to see the props. Leading to bottom, I wish to see whatever.”

Pearl and Yitzy Leonorowitz concur. “We’re huge Christopher Nolan fans and the chance to see it in IMAX 70 mm, the method it was planned to be seen, is simply unequaled, and we required to experience it,” Yitzy states. “Even if it was at 3 a.m.,” Pearl includes.

Daniel Sahi, 18, currently had hard-won tickets for anOdysseyrevealing next week. After scrolling through this motion picture app, he understood that a last-minute cancellation had actually opened a single seat for the 3 a.m. proving. “I’ve seen several movies in 70mm and I’ve enjoyed every experience,” he states. “I saw theSinnersre-release here and it was great. This movie is completely in IMAX 70mm which is simply crazy to me. [Nolan] is among the most skilled modern-day directors out there.”

A group of buddies informsWandererthey acquired their tickets on the resale site eBay for $80 each. Scared they would get scammed the night of, they had one member of the group check out the theater face to face to have an employee physically print out their tickets. “The 3 a.m. is the very best screening to go to since every individual here that’s seeing this is a real movie theater fan,” among the good friends states.

This extreme interest from fans inThe Odyssey–not simply enjoying the movie however heading out of their method to see it, frequently several times, in Nolan’s favored format– flies straight in the face of the conservative reaction the movie got before its release. (Conservative and increased accounts on X, consisting of owner Elon Musk, slammed Nolan for casting Nyong’o, a Black lady, as Helen of Troy.) The turnout for this 3 a.m. screening and others around the nation reveals a clear need for filmmaking with an unique point of view.

The ruling objective for Nolan fans appears to be getting their butts in theater seats– whatever it takes. Scott, a 3 a.m. screening ticket holder, informedWandererhe prepared a go to from Canada in the hopes of snagging a ticket. Alinne, who was scheduled on a 7 a.m. train to upstate Ithaca, New York, stated she chose the screening since she ‘d rather be worn out than lose out. Another couple stated they took a trip from Wilmington, Delaware, after stopping working to get tickets near home.

Tomas, who came to the theater with a Red Bull in hand, states the revealing will be his 2nd time seeing the movie in 24 hours. “It’s a must-do,” he states. “Christopher Nolan on the most significant screen in America. Why not?”It’s the wee hours of Sunday early morning, and while the majority of Manhattan’s Upper West Side area is tucked into bed, there’s a constant stream of ecstatic individuals heading into AMC Lincoln Square 13. The clothing differ, from pajamas to themed headbands to dress t-shirts wrinkled from a day invested out on the town. Do the ticket holders– couples and brother or sisters, buddy groups and solo visitors. The goal for the mass of individuals winding up the theater’s escalator is the very same: seeing director Christopher Nolan’s brand-new movieThe Odysseyin IMAX 70 mm by any methods needed. And here, those methods needed a 2 a.m. wakeup call.

“It’s been a bloodbath attempting to get tickets,” sis Morgan and Haley informWanderer“We wanted to keep up as late as we required to.”

They’re not alone. WhileThe Odysseypremiered simply a little over 24 hours previously, on July 17, need for Nolan’s 13th movie has actually stayed astronomically high considering that tickets initially went on sale in June. Shouting fans triggered the AMC, Fandango, and IMAX apps to crash for hours, and produced hour-long lines on ticket-sales websites.

The $250 million task equates the traditional Greek text into a sweeping theatrical experience, total with a cast of Hollywood heavy players like Matt Damon, Himesh Patel, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, and Charlize Theron. Much of the buzz focuses around Nolan’s directorial task– shooting the whole movie on IMAX 70 mm electronic cameras. There are just 25 cinema in the U.S. that can reveal the specialized format, leavingOdysseyaudiences required to select in between discovering an IMAX theater or seeing the movie with a 3rd of the initial product lopped off the borders. Nolan planned for individuals to view the movie in IMAX. These spectators made it an objective.

Nelson Aldama isn’t scared of dropping off to sleep as he heads into AMC Lincoln Square 13. He enjoyed a World Cup video game with good friends and went to a WWE fumbling match at Madison Square Garden before making his method to the theater.

“I’m actually shaking,” he states, extending his hands in front of him. “I wish to see whatever that was recorded. I wish to see the background stars, I wish to see the environments. I wish to see the props. Leading to bottom, I wish to see whatever.”

Pearl and Yitzy Leonorowitz concur. “We’re huge Christopher Nolan fans and the chance to see it in IMAX 70 mm, the method it was planned to be seen, is simply unequaled, and we required to experience it,” Yitzy states. “Even if it was at 3 a.m.,” Pearl includes.

Daniel Sahi, 18, currently had hard-won tickets for anOdysseyrevealing next week. After scrolling through this film app, he understood that a last-minute cancellation had actually opened a single seat for the 3 a.m. proving. “I’ve seen several movies in 70mm and I’ve liked every experience,” he states. “I saw theSinnersre-release here and it was great. This movie is totally in IMAX 70mm which is simply outrageous to me. [Nolan] is among the most gifted contemporary directors out there.”

A group of pals informsWandererthey bought their tickets on the resale site eBay for $80 each. Scared they would get scammed the night of, they had one member of the group check out the theater face to face to have an employee physically print out their tickets. “The 3 a.m. is the very best screening to go to due to the fact that every individual here that’s seeing this is a real movie theater fan,” among the good friends states.

This extreme interest from fans inThe Odyssey–not simply viewing the movie however heading out of their method to see it, typically numerous times, in Nolan’s favored format– flies straight in the face of the conservative reaction the movie got before its release. (Conservative and improved accounts on X, consisting of owner Elon Musk, slammed Nolan for casting Nyong’o, a Black female, as Helen of Troy.) The turnout for this 3 a.m. screening and others around the nation reveals a clear need for filmmaking with an unique point of view.

The ruling objective for Nolan fans appears to be getting their butts in theater seats– whatever it takes. Scott, a 3 a.m. screening ticket holder, informedWandererhe prepared a check out from Canada in the hopes of snagging a ticket. Alinne, who was scheduled on a 7 a.m. train to upstate Ithaca, New York, stated she chose the screening due to the fact that she ‘d rather be worn out than lose out. Another couple stated they took a trip from Wilmington, Delaware, after stopping working to get tickets near home.

Tomas, who got to the theater with a Red Bull in hand, states the revealing will be his 2nd time seeing the movie in 24 hours. “It’s a must-do,” he states. “Christopher Nolan on the most significant screen in America. Why not?”

From Wanderer United States.