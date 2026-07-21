President Donald Trump stated the United States is refrained from doing with Iran and alerted that the next United States target might be an underground nuclear website called Pickaxe Mountain. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="President Donald Trump has said the US will soon target Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. (Bloomberg)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/21/400x225/TRUMP-SOTU-2026-63_1771985409573_1771985420405_1784657893432_219521d3-35b0-422c-9215-691d0a6086ea.jpg"alt ="President Donald Trump has said the US will soon target Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. (Bloomberg)"title ="President Donald Trump has said the US will soon target Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. (Bloomberg)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> President Donald Trump has stated the United States will quickly target Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear website.( Bloomberg )

What Trump stated about Pickaxe Mountain According to Reuters, Trump stated the United States will be striking the Pickaxe Mountain location, which is near Iran’s terribly broken Natanz uranium enrichment website, “pretty soon.” Based on AFP, Trump stated, “We’ll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily,” and included that he would not typically reveal targets however “there’s not a thing they can do about it.” Trump made these remarks while talking to press reporters throughout a conference with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House.

Trump likewise stated it would take Iran a long time to restore if the United States stopped attacks now. “If we left today, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to reconstruct. Okay, and we’re not completed at all … we’re not leaving today,” he stated.

Iran increased its attacks in the Middle East on Tuesday, 2 weeks after its war with the United States began once again, with Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain coming under attack.

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Iran moved countless centrifuges into Pickaxe Mountain According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli intelligence thinks Iran moved countless uranium-enrichment centrifuges into tunnels deep inside a mountain last fall, Israeli and United States authorities state. This is an advancement that would increase issues that Tehran might reconstitute its nuclear program, the report included.

Israel passed along these intelligence findings to the United States, stating the centrifuges were moved to the Pickaxe Mountain website last fall. This took place after the 12-day war in June, when American and Israeli strikes mauled Iran’s 3 primary nuclear websites, according to the report.

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What is Pickaxe Mountain Based on Reuters, Pickaxe Mountain is a greatly prepared website with 2 deeply buried tunnel complexes that specialists think are beyond the reach of even the most effective bunker buster bombs the United States has. The website lies 220 km (140 miles) south of Tehran and simply 2 km (1.2 miles) from the Natanz nuclear complex. The peak itself increases to around 1,600 meters above water level.

Building at the website started in 2020, according to the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), after Iran stated an act of sabotage triggered a surge at the Natanz center. Iran’s then-nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, had actually stated Iran was constructing “a more modern, larger and more comprehensive hall in all dimensions in the heart of the mountain near Natanz” for making innovative centrifuges, based on Reuters.

Rafael Grossi, chief of the UN nuclear guard dog, informed PBS Frontline, that Iran had currently stated it prepared to have nuclear activity at Pickaxe Mountain. “This was part of their quite systematic intention to put their most sensitive facilities underground,” he stated.