Lucknow school van chauffeur apprehended for sexually attacking 4-year-old woman

A school van motorist has actually been apprehended for presumably sexually attacking a four-year-old nursery trainee in the Talkatora location here, cops stated on Sunday. The implicated, determined as Girish Mishra, aged around 50 years, has actually been reserved under appropriate areas of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The accused, Girish Mishra, in police custody. (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/19/400x225/The-accused--Girish-Mishra--in-police-custody---So_1784470145633.jpeg"alt ="The accused, Girish Mishra, in police custody. (Sourced)"title ="The accused, Girish Mishra, in police custody. (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The implicated, Girish Mishra, in cops custody.(Sourced)

According to cops, the kid, who studies at an independent school, was dropped off at school daily by her daddy and utilized the school van to return home. Her moms and dads, both economic sector workers living in Rajajipuram, informed authorities that the lady returned home from school on Friday appearing scared and withdrawn. They at first presumed she was unhealthy.

On Saturday, the lady’s condition weakened and she experienced fever and stomach discomfort. Her moms and dads took her to a health center, where medical exam supposedly showed sexual attack. Surprised by the findings, the household questioned the kid, who supposedly recognized the van motorist as the wrongdoer.

The household then approached the Talkatora police headquarters and lodged a grievance. According to cops sources, when the implicated was given the station, the kid ended up being noticeably distressed and pointed towards him. Throughout interrogation, the implicated presumably admitted to his criminal activity.

Authorities stated he had actually been working as a chauffeur for around 20 years and had actually worked for numerous organizations throughout the years.

DCP (West Zone) Kamlesh Dixit stated that a case was signed up instantly after getting the grievance. “Based on the household’s problem, an FIR has actually been signed up under Section 65( 2) of the BNS and areas 5(M)/ 6 of the Pocso Act. The kid’s medical checkup has actually been carried out and the implicated, Girish Mishra, apprehended. More legal action is underway,” he stated.

The occurrence has actually when again raised issues over the security of kids utilizing school transportation services. A comparable case had actually appeared in Lucknow in July 2025, when another four-year-old lady was supposedly raped by a school van motorist. The implicated was detained and sent out to prison.