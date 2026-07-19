Ward kid toxins nurse through IV drip to prevent marital relationship, held: Meerut Police

A 26-year-old personnel nurse was supposedly killed inside the personal medical facility where she worked after her ward kid associate poisoned her through an intravenous glucose drip to prevent weding her, authorities stated on Sunday. Detectives declared the implicated later on planted a created suicide note and sulphos tablets next to the body in an effort to represent the killing as a suicide. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/19/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1784469965648.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image(Sourced)

The event emerged on Saturday when Neha, a citizen of Brahmpuri, was discovered dead in a medical facility space throughout her shift. Cops have actually detained ward young boy Suresh and his pal Farhan, declaring they conspired to carry out the murder.

According to cops, Neha had actually wed around two-and-a-half years earlier, however her partner Ravi passed away about a year earlier. She was raising their one-year-old boy while working as a personnel nurse at the personal health center, where she had actually signed up with about 9 months earlier.

Cops stated Neha reported for responsibility at around 10 am on Saturday. Detectives declared that when she experienced lightheadedness, Suresh utilized the grievance as a chance to confess her to a ward and called Farhan to the medical facility.

“The 2 supposedly blended a toxin into a glucose IV drip and administered it to the victim. The toxin entered her blood stream through the intravenous line, leading to her death within a brief time,” Circle officer (Kotwali) Sangram Singh stated.

Healthcare facility authorities notified Neha’s household that she had actually presumably passed away after taking in a toxin. Her family members declined the suicide claim, declaring she had actually been killed and implicating the healthcare facility management of hiding the situations surrounding her death. The claims set off a fight at the healthcare facility, following which cops signed up a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which handles the penalty for murder, and released an examination.

Cops analyzed CCTV video, questioned medical professionals, nurses and other healthcare facility personnel, and evaluated Neha’s cellphone. Cops stated the phone records exposed regular interaction in between Neha and Suresh, while CCTV video footage supposedly revealed him leaving the ward quickly after she was confessed.

Throughout interrogation, Suresh presumably admitted to the criminal offense. According to authorities, he informed private investigators that he had actually remained in a relationship with Neha for about 8 months. He is wed and has a five-year-old kid.

“Neha was presumably pushing him to wed her, however he hesitated to do so. He apparently conspired with his buddy Farhan to remove her and end the relationship completely,” the CO stated.

Authorities declared the implicated then tried to stage the death as a suicide. “Suresh apparently composed a phony suicide note, positioned it in the victim’s pocket in addition to sulphos tablets and left the healthcare facility with his partner to deceive detectives,” Singh included.

Private investigators took the IV cannula, syringe, cellphones, the supposed created suicide note, a note pad and the believed dangerous chemical. The exhibitions have actually been sent out for forensic assessment.

“The handwriting on the supposed suicide note has actually been matched with samples gotten throughout the examination. We have actually likewise recuperated product proof utilized in the criminal activity. The forensic assessment will even more prove the examination,” Singh stated.

Both implicated have actually been detained and have actually presumably revealed information of the conspiracy throughout interrogation, cops stated. Forensic reports are waited for.