Prioritise rescue over recording videos throughout catastrophes: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stated his federal government was devoted to making Uttar Pradesh a state completely prepared to handle every catastrophe, where every person might cope with the self-confidence that both the federal government and individuals were all set to deal with any crisis. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured eight personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, PAC and fire services for displaying exceptional courage during disaster response operations. (HT)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/19/400x225/Chief-minister-Yogi-Adityanath-honoured-eight-pers_1784470866037.jpg"alt ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured eight personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, PAC and fire services for displaying exceptional courage during disaster response operations. (HT)"title ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured eight personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, PAC and fire services for displaying exceptional courage during disaster response operations. (HT)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured 8 workers of the NDRF, SDRF, PAC and fire services for showing extraordinary guts throughout catastrophe reaction operations.(HT)

Hiring individuals to concentrate on rescue rather of making videos of events, Adityanath stated individuals must not needlessly hinder wild animals to prevent human-animal dispute.

Inaugurating the brand-new head office of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority(SDMA), developed at an expense of over 200 crore, the chief minister stated catastrophe readiness must enter into every person’s duty. He likewise released SDMA’s site and examined the exhibit and the brand-new center.

Revealing sorrow over the crocodile attack in Bahraich that declared the life of a 12-year-old kid on July 16, he stated, “Everyone knows crocodile-sensitive locations and likewise understands that crocodiles normally stay within a radius of 4 to 5 kilometres throughout their lives. Individuals must not needlessly interfere with wild animals.”

The primary minister likewise revealed issue over individuals taping videos rather of taking part in rescue efforts throughout emergency situations.

Highlighting the growing occurrence of human-wildlife dispute, he stated, “In the last 2 years, 80 leopards have actually been saved in Bijnor. They are progressively being discovered in sugarcane fields, and individuals have actually called them ‘Sugar Leopard’. If individuals are not mindful, they might succumb to such encounters.”

Discussing the behavioural distinctions in between tigers and leopards, he stated recognizing dangerous locations and notifying individuals about them might avoid significant death. He included that over 4,000 individuals in Uttar Pradesh had actually been impacted by human-wildlife dispute, while around 5,000 had actually been impacted by other natural catastrophes.

Revealing hope that the centre would instil self-confidence amongst people, Adityanath stated, “Generally, we end up being active and reveal our acknowledgements just after a catastrophe triggers massive death and home. Previous awareness, readiness and awareness can lower such losses to the minimum level. There is a requirement to inform individuals about preventive steps through every day life, school curriculum and conversations within households.”

The primary minister likewise worried the value of awareness in avoiding deaths brought on by lightning. “By utilizing innovation, it is possible to forecast one-and-a-half to 2 hours ahead of time which location is most likely to be struck by lightning,” he stated.

Describing the current deaths triggered by lightning and unfavorable weather condition, Adityanath stated 111 individuals had actually lost their lives within a single hour in Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and other districts.

Worrying the significance of experienced very first responders, the chief minister stated the recruitment procedure for 45,000 home guards was in progress and qualified Aapda Mitras would be offered concern. Home Guards would likewise mandatorily get Aapda Mitra training.

“They are the very first responders. The federal government offers them with excellent centers, honorarium, cashless health protection of 5 lakh, monetary help of roughly 35-40 lakh to their relative in case of any occurrence or mishap, and an extra support of 5 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund,” he stated.

He stated catastrophe awareness ought to be incorporated into schools and colleges so that trainees and instructors might react efficiently throughout emergency situations. He likewise required district-level conferences of school principals to spread out awareness about catastrophe readiness.

Describing floods, lightning, extreme rains, fires and constructing collapses, the chief minister stated Uttar Pradesh was the very first state to categorize human-wildlife dispute as a catastrophe and offer relief appropriately.

The primary minister directed the SDMA to team up with leading catastrophe management organizations through MoUs and broaden training programs to include individuals from every area of society. He likewise stressed higher public awareness through all media platforms.

He even more required increasing mock drills at the district, tehsil, police headquarters, advancement block and metropolitan regional body levels. All 17 community corporations, he stated, ought to operate as SDMA sub-centres, while the Authority needs to likewise broaden its reach to more than 200 Nagar Palika Parishads.

Adityanath stated catastrophe management must significantly utilize innovation through satellite and remote noticing, AI-based danger mapping, predictive analytics-driven early caution systems, mobile-based person signals, GIS-based decision-making, digital control spaces, and drone-assisted search and rescue operations.

Financing and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, minister of state for earnings Surendra Diler, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh, SDMA vice-chairman Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, primary secretary (earnings) Aparna U, director general of authorities Rajeev Krishna and other senior authorities existed at the occasion.

CM honours 8 catastrophe reaction workers

Primary minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday honoured 8 workers of the NDRF, SDRF, PAC and fire services for showing extraordinary nerve throughout catastrophe reaction operations.

Attending to the event, Adityanath stated there was no lack of funds for catastrophe management and revealed that more departments would be brought under the effort in future. “The federal government will likewise think about identifying boatmen who conserve lives and people who save individuals throughout human-wildlife dispute scenarios,” he stated.

The recipients consisted of head constable Subhash Chandra and constable Shailendra Kumar of the 11th Battalion, NDRF, Varanasi, for saving pilgrims stranded in the Saryu river in Ayodhya and leaving civilians caught in a multi-storey structure throughout a significant fire in Lucknow, respectively.

From the SDRF, inspector Lalchandra Yadav, in-charge of D Team, was honoured for leading catastrophe management operations, while army leader Narvdeshwar was identified for performing rescue operations on the ground.

Head constable Mahendra Yadav and constable Ramjag Kumar of the 32nd Battalion, PAC, were felicitated for saving a drowning lady from the Yamuna at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj.

The fire services workers honoured were fire officer Yogendra Prasad Chaurasia, who avoided a blaze at a garment production system in Noida from spreading out through prompt action, and firefighter Ashok Kumar, who saved individuals caught in a significant fire in Aliganj regardless of sustaining injuries throughout the operation. HTC