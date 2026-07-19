BRICS trade unions for universal social defense, pay equity

The statement likewise required financial investments in constant upskilling, reskilling, and public-private-union tripartite collaborations, and for the facility of governance designs to make sure that innovation

and AI help employees instead of change them.

The 15th BRICS Trade Union Forum (TUF), which fulfilled here on July 14-16, has actually asked the BRICS member federal governments to broaden universal and sustainable Social Protection systems that cover all employees, consisting of those in the unorganised sector, the self-employed, migrant employees, platform employees, and agricultural laborers.

The Hyderabad Declaration, which was all embraced throughout the conference, develops a collective worldwide structure for a “reasonable, inclusive, and worker-centric future”, according to Sunkari Mallesham, Chairman of the All-India President of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).

“The historical statement shows the cumulative dedication of the BRICS countries to build durable, future-ready labour markets by shared cooperation,” he stated in a declaration on Sunday.

“It concentrated on getting rid of gender pay spaces, driving addition, and reinforcing female labour force involvement and broadening robust social safeguard to secure every person, with a concentrate on cross-border mobility of social security advantages for migrant employees,” the declaration stated.

The statement likewise required financial investments in constant upskilling, reskilling, and public-private-union tripartite collaborations, and for the facility of governance designs to guarantee that innovation and AI help employees instead of change them.

Institutional system

The statement formally requires developing an irreversible institutional system to engage with trade unions within the wider BRICS structure, making sure continuous worldwide policy advocacy.

The statement advises BRICS countries to rapidly line up nationwide laws to ensure cumulative bargaining and social defenses for platform employees.

Hosted by the BMS under India’s 2026 BRICS Presidency, the three-day top united 53 delegates representing nationwide trade unions from 13 member and partner nations.

More than 60 popular trade union leaders, personnels professionals, market agents, and scholastic and policy professionals likewise signed up with the considerations.

Released on July 19, 2026