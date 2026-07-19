Attack on medical professionals: IMA suspends July 20 strike after Bombay HC remains Shiv Sena corporator’s bail

Thane, Jul 10 (ANI ): Police take the implicated Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre to the Kalyan Sessions Court for supposedly attacking physicians and medical personnel inside KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital at Dombivli, in Thane on Friday. (ANI Photo )| Picture Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association Maharashtra has actually revealed the suspension of its set up strike on July 20 versus the attack on medical professionals and medical personnel at a civic medical facility, a day after the Bombay High Court remained the bail given to implicated Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

The medical fraternity has actually provided a stern warning to the Maharashtra federal government, caution of an indefinite statewide strike beginning August 9 if their pending needs relating to the security of physicians are not accepted.

Following the violent attack on medical professionals, nurses, and health care employees at Shastrinagar civic healthcare facility in Dombivli, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Maharashtra had actually revealed a 24-hour statewide suspension of regular medical services on July 20.

A court in Thane district on July 14 approved bail to Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Taking suo motu cognisance of the event, the High Court on Saturday suspended the bail given to the primary implicated, Ramesh Mhatre, in the attack case. The implicated was bought to give up to authorities by Sunday night.

The IMA and other medical bodies held substantial conferences following the High Court’s intervention, according to a release provided by the IMA on Sunday afternoon.

Dr Santosh Kulkarni (state president, IMA Maharashtra), Dr Vikrant Desai (state secretary), and Dr Amol Gite (state treasurer) preserved that the High Court’s proactive intervention is a significant turning point for the security of health care specialists.

“We expect the police machinery and the Government of Maharashtra to implement the High Court’s order in letter and spirit, without seeking any loopholes,” the IMA mentioned.

The association worried that the suspension of the July 20 token strike is strictly short-term.

“If the Maharashtra government fails to pass the required ordinance and fulfil our demands, the healthcare community will launch a statewide, indefinite agitation starting August 9 (Kranti Diwas),” it stated.

The core needs of the medical fraternity consist of immediate modifications to the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, to make it considerably more strict, efficient, and strictly non-bailable.

It likewise required that the state federal government right away provide a regulation to enhance the security of medical facilities and health care personnel.

Released on July 19, 2026