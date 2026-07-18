As women opt for free rides, DK private buses take a hit

Mangaluru: A month after the Kerala govt rolled out the Priyadarshini scheme offering free bus travel for all women including those from Karnataka, private bus operators from Dakshina Kannada on the Talapady and Kinya routes have reported a sharp fall in passengers, especially women commuters.Operators said women are increasingly opting for Kerala buses, which has affected private buses from here operating on cross-border routes like Talapady–State Bank, while free travel on Karnataka RTC buses has also impacted routes such as Konaje and Derlakatte.Likhith Kumar, a private bus operator, said daily collections have fallen by Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. At stops where we earlier got around 10 passengers, we now get only three to four.

He added that operators on the Talapady route also incur a monthly toll, increasing losses amid falling revenue.Rajesh T, joint secretary of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association (DKBOA), said the impact is most visible at Talapady, Beeri and KC Road.“Earlier, students travelling in Kerala private buses would switch to our buses at Talapady. Now, even they are using free bus passes and no longer come on our buses,” he said.

Azeez Parthipady, president of the DKBOA, said both Talapady and Kinya route operators are facing losses of nearly Rs 30,000 per month. “Despite the school season, revenue has not improved,” he said.He pointed out that in Kinya and routes towards Konaje and Manjanady, Karnataka RTC buses also provide free travel for women within the state, further reducing passenger numbers for private operators.Stating that the association is not opposing welfare measures, Parthipady said they will soon submit a memorandum to the Karnataka govt seeking reimbursement support and parity.According to him, if such schemes are extended to the RTC with reimbursement, the same should be given to private operators. Otherwise, it amounts to partiality.He warned that continued losses could push private operators out of business, and if that happens, KSRTC will become a monopoly, and services may reduce.“Healthy competition ensures better service. Without private players, people may be forced to depend on other modes of transport,” he said.He said that the association plans to formally raise the issue with the govt, urging it to ensure “social justice” and allow private operators to sustain operations alongside state-run services.