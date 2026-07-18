Army chief visits military base near Siliguri Corridor to review operational preparedness

NEW DELHI: Army chief General Dhiraj Seth, who is on a visit to the Eastern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Tezpur-based IV Corps, also known as the Gajraj Corps, on Thursday.

In two days, he visited the headquarters of the XXXIII Corps or Trishakti Corps, in Sukna and the III Corps (Spear Corps) in Dimapur.On Wednesday, the Army chief went to Bengdubi military station, which holds immense strategic value as it stands at the northern entrance of the crucial Siliguri Corridor (also referred to as ‘Chicken’s Neck’). The vital strip of land separates Nepal from Bangladesh and is less than 20 km wide at its narrowest section.

As the only road and rail link connecting the rest of India to the north-east, this corridor is of critical importance to national security.

India’s ‘Smart Border’ Promise: Secure Chicken’s Neck, End Infiltration, Keep Neighbours Under Watch

The Army, in a statement, said the General was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational readiness, and capability development initiatives by units and formations of the Eastern Command in the area. He also reviewed the measures undertaken by the formation to maintain peace, stability, and a secure environment in the region.

He was apprised of the Corps’ close coordination with the civil administration and central armed police forces through developmental initiatives, community outreach programmes, and sustained assistance to local authorities. He commended the formation for its significant contribution towards maintaining internal security in Assam and Meghalaya, as well as its prompt and effective response during disaster relief and humanitarian assistance operations.Gen Seth appreciated the formation’s innovative approach and effective adoption of emerging technologies to enhance operational capability. He exhorted all ranks to remain mission-focused, strengthen inter-agency synergy, and maintain the highest standards of operational preparedness to effectively address emerging security challenges in an evolving multi-domain environment.The Trishakti Corps also has its artillery brigade and a medium range-surface to air missile (MR-SAM) regiment. It also has an Army Aviation helicopter squadron based at Sevoke. The Corps remains on operational alert at all times due to the importance of the strategic area it is responsible for.