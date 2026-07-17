‘Will continue to represent India’: BCCI dismisses rumours of Rohit Sharma retirement at Lord’s initially appeared on Cricket News. Include Cricket News as a Preferred Source by click on this link.

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There were strong rumours about Rohit Sharma perhaps giving up worldwide cricket after Lord’s ODI vs England on Sunday.

BCCI supposedly notified Sharma that he no longer suits their prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed rumours of Sharma revealing retirement at Lord’s.

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The Indian Express reported on Thursday that previous India captain Rohit Sharma’s worldwide journey might end at the renowned Lord’s Cricket Ground when England host India for the 3rd ODI on July 19, with reports recommending the BCCI’s senior choice committee has actually currently chosen to move on without him when this series concludes.

According to The IE, the choice panel held conversations with Sharma together with head coach Gautam Gambhir recently, setting out their vision for the roadway ahead.

The committee is comprehended to be crazy about offering a prolonged chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has actually been patiently awaiting a constant run, making it obvious that Sharma no longer functions in their long-lasting strategies heading into the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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A source within the BCCI even more verified that selectors had actually interacted plainly to Sharma that his future beyond this England trip wasn’t part of their preparation, in spite of his own desire to continue playing, particularly after investing greatly in his physical fitness. The choice on what follows, nevertheless, was supposedly been delegated Sharma himself.

MORE:Rohit Sharma ODI record at Lord’s: Tracking India star’s statistics in the house of cricket ahead of rumoured goodbye match

Ageing Rohit Sharma’s battle with type

Sharma’s current type has actually done little to enhance his case for an extension. The veteran batter handled to score simply 11 runs in the very first ODI before following it up with a laboured 26 off 47 balls at Cardiff.

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The Indian opener had a hard time to time the ball with any genuine fluency throughout the series, and his trip in the 2nd ODI at Cardiff was especially informing, signing up the slowest innings of his ODI profession amongst knocks worth a minimum of 25 runs.

Sharma likewise endured a number of close possibilities throughout that innings, consisting of a skied shot that luckily dropped securely in between fielders, before becoming dismissed by Will Jacks for 26 off 47 shipments, having actually handled simply one 6 throughout his stay.

The ODI captaincy itself had actually currently been turned over to Shubman Gill in 2015, which revealed that the BCCI is preparing to make a generational shift ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

MORE:Rohit’s possible exit from ODI group has actually put the pressure on Virat: Ashwin

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BCCI dismisses rumours of Rohit Sharma retirement at Lord’s

A day after the report of Rohit Sharma’s retirement came out, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia unconditionally dismissed the rumour, while declaring that Lord’s ODI versus England will not be Rohit Sharma’s last dance.

Talking to PTI, Saikia stated: “Want to firmly assert that no discussions on Rohit Sharma playing his last match for India at Lord’s. Rohit Sharma is regular member of Indian team and will continue to represent India.”

The board authorities then included: “Rohit Sharma will be playing for India as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI against England won’t be Rohit Sharma’s last match.”

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