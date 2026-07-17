The problem began in 2019, when Rupesh Kumar Singh was apprehended after the authorities apparently planted dynamites in his automobile. In 2022, he was detained once again at his home in the state of Jharkhand under India’s oppressive anti-terrorism law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and apprehended for having links to Maoist rebels. Not long after, he was included as a suspect in 3 other existing cases in fast succession. He has actually been denied of his liberty because his 2022 arrest and an overall of 5 cases are pending versus him. According to RSF info, on 9 April 2026, the 39-year-old reporter was moved to Bhagalpur Central Prison, more than 350 km from his home town, dramatically restricting sees from his other half and their 8-year-old kid. This marks his 5th jail transfer because 2022, and his health has actually weakened substantially over the previous 4 years since of the conditions of his detention.

Rupesh Kumar Singh has actually been sustaining painful legal persecution for 4 years since he exposed the reality through his journalism. Implicating a reporter of terrorism without proof, stacking case upon case versus him, moving him to a jail numerous kilometers from his household all serve to discourage him and others from examining the destruction commercial contamination causes on the poorest neighborhoods. RSF condemns this vicious and terrible legal harassment and requires the instant and genuine release of Rupesh Kumar Singh, together with the straight-out termination of all 5 cases versus him. We likewise gets in touch with Indian authorities to end the punitive transfers that keep him far from his other half and 8-year-old boy, and to guarantee he gets the healthcare his condition needs. Anne Bocandé RSF Editorial Director