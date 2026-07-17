You are here: Home< meta itemprop =[ 19459004]material=”1″> / News< meta itemprop ="position" material ="2"> / < period itemprop ="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/ListItem"> World News< meta itemprop ="position" material ="3"> / Crowd rise at Hindu celebration in India leaves 1 dead and numerous hospitalized

BRAND-NEW DELHI (AP)– An unexpected crowd rise at a popular Hindu celebration in eastern India’s Odisha state on Thursday left a minimum of someone dead and numerous hospitalized, a news firm reported.

The event happened as 10s of countless individuals collected in the seaside town of Puri for the yearly Rath Yatra chariot celebration, according to journalism Trust of India.

The celebration is thought about among the world’s earliest and biggest spiritual processions. The centuries-old celebration includes the idols of Hindu deities being secured of the Jagannath Temple and performed the streets in colorfully embellished chariots.

Videos from the scene revealed hurt followers being reached healthcare facilities as shoes, bags and other possessions were left scattered throughout the location in the consequences of the occurrence.

Odisha authorities stated in a social networks post that rescue groups supplied emergency treatment and oxygen to 33 individuals before moving them to close-by healthcare facilities.

In 2015, 3 individuals were eliminated and more than a lots hospitalized following a crowd rise throughout the exact same celebration.

Crowd crushes are reasonably typical in India throughout spiritual celebrations, as big crowds, in some cases in the millions, collect in restricted locations with couple of security or crowd control procedures. In 2015 in January, a minimum of 30 individuals were eliminated as 10s of countless Hindus hurried to shower in a spiritual river throughout the Maha Kumbh celebration, the world’s biggest spiritual event.

In 2013, pilgrims going to a Hindu celebration at a temple in the main state of Madhya Pradesh worried in the middle of worries that a bridge would collapse. A minimum of 115 individuals were squashed to death or drowned in the river listed below.