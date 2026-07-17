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BTS Invite Fans to Look Beyond the Spotlight in ‘Normal’ Video

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The song features on the band’s massive hit album, Arirang

BTS unveiled the music video for “Normal,” the ninth track on their chart-topping album, Arirang.

The video is currently only viewable on Spotify in select Beta markets, where it will be available to watch for 48 hours before releasing on other streaming platforms. The video portrays each member in the aftermath of a celebration, following them from scenes captured during the previous night’s festivities to the quiet moments the following morning. The video also recreates the viral promotional photo of all seven members standing in front of a row of toilets with their backs to the camera, bringing the song’s tabloid-style campaign full circle.

Earlier this week, full-page ads appeared in print newspapers like the New York Post and the San Francisco Chronicle and featured the urinal-themed image of the K-pop superstars underneath the fake headline, “BTS Members Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Gathering.”

The small print in the ad read: “Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting. While the gathering itself remains unconfirmed, some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal. The image has quickly sparked curiosity and speculation.” Fans online were quick to point out that the bolded text referenced the Arirang track.

BTS are currently on their Arirang world tour and are set to headline the first ever halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final alongside Shakira, Madonna, and Justin Bieber.

From Rolling Stone US.

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