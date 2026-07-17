Puri Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE Updates: Chariot pulling of Holy Trinity concludes for the day, to resume tomorrow morning

The pulling of the three holy chariots during the annual Rath Yatra 2026 concluded for the day on Thursday, with each chariot halting at different points along the Grand Road in Puri.

Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja chariot came to a halt at the Market Chhak, while Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana stopped at Marchikote Chhak…