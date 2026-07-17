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Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Health Minister rules out stampede, says devotee died of suffocation

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Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited Puri Medical and reviewed the situation after a devotee died following suffocation amid the massive gathering of devotees on the Badadanda (Grand Road) during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri.
The unfortunate incident occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered to witness the annual 9-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath…

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