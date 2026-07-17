Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited Puri Medical and reviewed the situation after a devotee died following suffocation amid the massive gathering of devotees on the Badadanda (Grand Road) during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri.
The unfortunate incident occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered to witness the annual 9-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath…
Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Health Minister rules out stampede, says devotee died of suffocation
Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited Puri Medical and reviewed the situation after a devotee died following suffocation amid the massive gathering of devotees on the Badadanda (Grand Road) during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri.