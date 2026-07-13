India declares one-day mourning for former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad

India observed a day of national mourning for the former Emir of Qatar. The national flag flew at half-mast across the country on Monday. Prime Minister Modi recognised the deceased leader’s significant developmental contributions. No official entertainment was scheduled for the day of mourning. A minister will visit Qatar soon to convey India’s condolences.

New Delhi: India declared one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who died at the age of 74. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

Read more: Qatar’s former ruler, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sheikh Hamad as a “visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity”. Kiren Rijiju, minister of parliamentary affairs and minority affairs, is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Government of India.