15.7 C
London
Monday, July 13, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business India declares one-day mourning for former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad

India declares one-day mourning for former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad

By
Correspondent
-
0
78

India declares one-day mourning for former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad

ET Bureau

Synopsis

India observed a day of national mourning for the former Emir of Qatar. The national flag flew at half-mast across the country on Monday. Prime Minister Modi recognised the deceased leader’s significant developmental contributions. No official entertainment was scheduled for the day of mourning. A minister will visit Qatar soon to convey India’s condolences.

Listen to this article in summarized format

India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al ThaniANI
India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

New Delhi: India declared one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who died at the age of 74. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

Read more: Qatar’s former ruler, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sheikh Hamad as a “visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity”. Kiren Rijiju, minister of parliamentary affairs and minority affairs, is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Offers: iPhone 17 Pro Max gets a rate cut, Nothing Phone (4b) up for pre-order

Business 0
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone...

Weekly survey results: the Honor Magic V6 has lots of fans, however its rate keeps others away

Business 0
The Honor Magic V6 is offered in Europe...

Motorola Edge 70 Max’s battery information exposed

Business 0
Motorola will reveal the Edge 70 Max on...

Popular

Offers: iPhone 17 Pro Max gets a rate cut, Nothing Phone (4b) up for pre-order

Business 0
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone...

Weekly survey results: the Honor Magic V6 has lots of fans, however its rate keeps others away

Business 0
The Honor Magic V6 is offered in Europe...

Motorola Edge 70 Max’s battery information exposed

Business 0
Motorola will reveal the Edge 70 Max on...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here