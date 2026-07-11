Getting Your Ayushman Card No Longer Means A Trip To Government Office, WhatsApp Can Now Do It|Image: Ayushman Bharat

Requesting a federal government health card utilized to imply documentation, waiting spaces, and several sees to a Common Service Centre. That’s altering. The Centre has actually presented a WhatsApp-based tool called Ayushman Sarathi, letting individuals manage their Ayushman Bharat card completely from their phone, without stepping outside their home.

What is Ayushman Sarathi, precisely?

Consider it as a digital assistant living inside WhatsApp. Union Health Minister JP Nadda introduced it as part of a wider push to digitize India’s flagship medical insurance plan, PM-JAY. Developed by the National Health Authority, the chatbot is indicated to offer individuals direct, always-available access to their health plan advantages without requiring to call a helpline or physically appear someplace.

At its core, it’s a menu-driven discussion. You message it, it reacts with alternatives, and it guides you step by action through whatever job you require done– no app download, no different login, no brand-new account to keep in mind.

What can it in fact assist you do?

The list of things it manages is relatively broad. You can learn whether you even get approved for the plan in the very first location, request a new card, or download one you’ve currently got. It likewise manages eKYC confirmation and lets you connect your Aadhaar straight through the chat. Concerned about your card being misused? You can lock or open it right from the very same discussion.

There’s a devoted path too for senior recipients aged 70 and above, who can gain access to something called the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card – a variation of the plan developed particularly with seniors in mind.

Beyond the card itself, the bot functions as a quick-reference tool. Required to inspect just how much balance is left on your health cover? Wish to see your previous treatment history? Looking for a medical facility close by that in fact accepts the card? All of that lives inside the exact same chat thread.

How do you in fact start?

Conserve the main number on your phone – +91 72908 23838. Open WhatsApp and merely type “Hi” to that number, which sets off the chatbot to react with a menu of choices. From there, select whichever service uses to you. You’ll be asked to share your mobile number in addition to Aadhaar-linked information, after which an OTP gets sent out to verify it’s truly you. When that confirmation clears, your eKYC is thought about total, and the system produces your card right there, prepared to download from the very same chat window.

Periodically, the system may request a little additional confirmation before settling things so it assists to ensure whatever you enter lines up precisely with your authorities files, considering that little inequalities tend to trigger hold-ups.

Whenever a federal government procedure begins including Aadhaar numbers and OTPs, scammers generally aren’t far behind, and this rollout is no various. Health authorities have actually worried that individuals must communicate just with the main number noted above and absolutely nothing else. No OTP, Aadhaar information, or individual details ought to ever be shown anybody else declaring to provide “help” with an Ayushman Card, especially if they’re requesting for payment. This is a totally free federal government service, complete stop.

Why this shift really matters