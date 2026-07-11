Classic Reunion At MCG, PM Modi Gifts Steve Waugh Rare Two-decade-old Framed Photo

PM Modi Gifts Steve Waugh Rare Two-decade-old Framed Photo|Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a classic minute with previous Australia captain Steve Waugh throughout his check out to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), providing the cricket fantastic with a photo from their very first conference more than 20 years earlier, when he worked as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The unique gesture came throughout PM Modi’s last engagement of his three-day see to Australia before leaving for New Zealand, with the MCG occasion commemorating the deep sporting bond in between India and Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and previous Australian ladies’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar were likewise present at the renowned location.

The photo, going back to PM Modi’s period as Gujarat Chief Minister, triggered a warm exchange with Waugh and highlighted the enduring individual and sporting connections in between the 2 nations.

Throughout the check out, PM Modi and Albanese collectively released the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, an effort targeted at broadening cooperation in professional athlete advancement, sports science, training, sports innovation and sporting facilities.

Dealing with the event, PM Modi stated the Melbourne Cricket Ground held an unique location in the hearts of Indians.

“After coming to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, any Indian naturally thinks of two things: the thrill of an India-Australia cricket match and the feeling that in both our countries, cricket is not just a game but a shared passion. But today, there is no pressure here; today there is only happiness and the excitement of our shared friendship,” he stated.

Calling sport a crucial pillar of bilateral relations, the Prime Minister included, “Sports is a strong link in the relations in between India and Australia. Today, it provides me fantastic pleasure to introduce the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap together with Prime Minister Albanese. Under this, we will reinforce cooperation not just in cricket however likewise in other sports.”

He even more stated both countries would interact in sports training, science and innovation while enhancing collaborations beyond the playing field. Modi likewise highlighted India’s Khelo India program and revealed self-confidence that India’s preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and quote for the 2036 Olympic Games, along with Brisbane’s hosting of the 2032 Olympics, would produce brand-new chances for cooperation.

The MCG see likewise showcased the growing cricketing collaboration in between the 2 countries. It comes months before the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers are arranged to play the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, marking the first-ever BBL component to be staged outside Australia.