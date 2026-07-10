What did Lance Twiggs state in bombshell authorities interview video? New information exposed in Tyler Robinson hearing

Twiggs informed detectives that Robinson left their home early on the early morning of September 10, 2025, stating he had a long work shift. He stated he did not speak with Robinson once again up until around 11 p.m., when Robinson informed him to look under a keyboard for a handwritten note.

According to the authorities interview revealed in court, Lance Twiggs stated he initially satisfied Tyler Robinson in 2023 after they ended up being roomies and later on began a relationship.

According to the video played in court, Twiggs stated Robinson left home early on the day of the shooting and later on directed him to a handwritten note. The video footage ended up being a significant focus of the hearing as district attorneys and defense lawyer continued to argue over proof that might be utilized in the event.

An authorities interview video of Lance Twiggs was played throughout Tyler Robinson’s pre-trial hearing in Utah on July 9. The video, tape-recorded by Utah detectives in April 2026, revealed Twiggs explaining what occurred in the past and after the September 2025 killing of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Court filings pointed out throughout the hearing state that the note read: “I had the chance to get Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Check out: Who is Lance Twiggs? Why Tyler Robinson’s previous roomie is main to the Charlie Kirk probe

What didLance Twiggs state about Tyler Robinson? In the video, Twiggs stated Robinson returned home the following early morning. He informed private investigators that Robinson appeared worried and was pacing around your home while preventing in-depth discussions about the shooting.

Twiggs stated Robinson ultimately confessed obligation for Charlie Kirk’s killing. According to the interview, Twiggs started sobbing and informed Robinson he wanted he had actually refrained from doing it. He stated Robinson then reacted that he prepared to turn himself in.

The interview video displayed in court belonged to a 2nd authorities interview carried out on April 20, 2026. Utah District Judge Tony Graf permitted the tape-recording to be played throughout the hearing, although about 15 minutes were eliminated from the variation displayed in court.

Check out: Where is Lance Twiggs now? Tyler Robinson’s previous partner stays crucial witness in Charlie Kirk murder case

Cops interview ends up being essential proof in Charlie Kirk eliminating District attorneys have actually argued that Twiggs ended up being a crucial witness due to the fact that he supplied private investigators with messages supposedly sent out by Robinson after the shooting.

According to court filings gone over throughout the hearing, the messages consisted of recommendations to the handwritten note and Tyler Robinson’s supposed views about Charlie Kirk. District attorneys likewise stated Twiggs willingly complied with detectives and offered a DNA sample throughout the examination.

Court records reveal Twiggs got minimal resistance, indicating declarations he made throughout interviews can not be utilized versus him by district attorneys. He has actually not been charged with any criminal offense in connection with the case.

The hearing likewise consisted of arguments over whether Lance Twiggs must affirm face to face. Tyler Robinson’s defense group opposed depending on the taped interview, while district attorneys promoted the video to be confessed as proof. Judge Graf stated he evaluated the complete interview and would consider it when choosing whether the case ought to continue to trial.