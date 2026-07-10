Vijay’s Jana Nayagan gets CBFC clearance with 12 modifications; here’s the complete list of modifications

After months of anticipation and a delayed release strategy, C Joseph Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is gradually making its method towards theatres. The movie, which was previously anticipated to get here on January 9, is now most likely to be launched by the end of July, although the makers are yet to reveal a main date.

The current advancement includes the conclusion of the movie’s accreditation procedure.

Associated Story: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan FINALLY clears CBFC difficulty, gets ‘A’ certificate ahead of long-awaited release

CBFC Grants an ‘A’ Certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has actually cleared Jana Nayagan with an A certificate. Based on the main files, the H Vinoth directorial runs for 183 minutes and 11 seconds, making it a little over 3 hours long. The certificate was provided on Thursday, July 9.

Along with the clearance, nevertheless, the board has actually proposed a lots modifications that need to be included before the movie reaches movie theater halls.

Changes to Dialogues and Political References

According to the accreditation information, scenes including Dr BR Ambedkar on the cover of a book have actually been changed. The discussion consisting of the expression “Ambedkar… to… TVK sattam” has actually been customized, while every reference of “TVK” in the movie’s audio and visuals has actually either been silenced or changed.

The board has actually likewise directed the makers to get rid of a series revealing the Indian nationwide flag. In addition, the words “Bhagavathan” “Ranganathar” “Thevidiya Paiya”and “Oththa” have actually been silenced.

Modifications in the Operation Meluha Sequence

A crucial scene including a description of Operation Meluha has actually likewise gone through modifications. The CBFC advised the group to eliminate the word “OM” anywhere it appears in the discussion. The very same part of the movie included a recommendation to Saddam Hussein’s execution, which has actually now been silenced or changed in line with the board’s suggestions.

Visuals and Dialogues Removed

Amongst the visual modifications, the CBFC challenged a shot portraying a District Collector’s workplace badge being rolled down in a rude way. The makers have actually been asked to change the series. The board has actually likewise bought the muting of the total discussion starting with “Ponnoda… kuduthu vachirukkanu, Udambu erukkunu”

Another discussion including “India en kalla vizha vaikaren” has actually likewise been silenced. Somewhere else, a visual including a child-burning scene has actually been gotten rid of and changed, while the term “Siluvailla” has actually been silenced. In another noteworthy instruction, the accreditation body asked the filmmakers to change the name “Sheela Rani” throughout the movie.

Runtime Stays Intact Despite Edits

In overall, Jana Nayagan has actually gone through 20 seconds of removals and 10 seconds of replacements. Regardless of these adjustments, the film’s general runtime stays the same at 183 minutes and 11 seconds.

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Star Cast and Release Awaited

Promoted as one of the most excitedly waited for Tamil movies of the year, Jana Nayagan has actually produced tremendous enjoyment amongst Thalapathy Vijay’s fans, who are now awaiting the makers to officially reveal its theatrical release date.

According to fresh reports, a member of the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association exposed that the movie is most likely to protect around 1,000 theatres throughout Tamil Nadu from July 24 onwards.

Produced by KVN Productions and directed by H Vinoth, the movie includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in essential functions along with Vijay.